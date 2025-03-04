Nikki Garcia Wants Her ‘Body Rocked’ & Doesn’t Care Who Knows It Because She's Proud Of ‘Incredible Libido’

Nikki Garcia, aka Nikki Bella of The Bella Twins, is single following her divorce from dancer Artem Chigvintsev last year, and she is ready to get her "body rocked."

The 41-year-old laid it all out during an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show a few weeks ago. She wants someone with wisdom and age. A man with experience.

Nikki isn’t interested in training anyone. She announced during the conversation about what she was looking for in her next partner, "I want my body rocked."

If that isn’t a call to have your DMs ruined, I don’t know what is. During the latest episode of their podcast, Nikki revealed that she had received some input on her announcement that she wanted her body rocked.

There may have been offers to rock her body, if there were that wasn’t her focus. She had another DM she received on her mind. One that she told her sister, Brie Garcia, was from a woman.

This woman didn’t want to hear about Nikki's need to get her body rocked. The woman, according to Nikki, said, "Class it up. I'm a mom. Don't talk about..."

"Don't talk about getting my body rocked, which first of all, it was very much in conversation form," she said, reports People. "Just listen to the podcast before reading a headline."

Let Nikki Garcia have her body rocked if that's what she wants

If the sender of the DM thought she was going to get Nikki to stop talking about it, she had another thing coming. The twins essentially said if she didn’t like the topic that she should go listen to something else.

But not before Nikki added to her body being rocked comment.

"And guess what? Mom or not, I'm a human. I am a woman and I have an incredible libido that I'm very, very proud of," she continued.

"Thank goodness, at 41, I still have that, so yeah. Booyah!"

Nice try, offended listener. It's not going to work on the Garcia twins. If they want to discuss having their body rocked, that's what they're going to do.

Nikki's a woman with an incredible libido and she's not going to keep that to herself. Why would she? She's proud of it and we should be too. Congrats Nikki on the libido. We're all rooting for you.