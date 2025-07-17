Netflix Releases Unnerving Trailer For New Film, Plot Details Are Sinister: WATCH

"Night Always Comes" looks like it's going to be a very interesting film.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Based on the best-selling novel by Willy Vlautin, Night Always Comes follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free.

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zachary Gottsagen, Stephan James, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, Randall Park and Michael Kelly.

Release date: August 15, 2025

Rating: R

Netflix releases "Night Always Comes" trailer.

I was just chilling and casually checking out the news and the content trenches when I got an email from Netflix about this trailer dropping. Honestly, not sure if that's ever happened before. Maybe I ended up on a list of some kind. No idea, but I was intrigued by the thumbnail and decided to give it a shot.

To clear, I never read the book it's based on, and as we all know, I never will. I like going in blind. So, please do not email me spoilers.

Alright, now smash play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This movie looks like it's going to be an absolute rush as we watch the main female character navigate a seedy underworld to accomplish her goals.

I don't know much about Vanessa Kirby, but a quick Instagram search tells me that she certainly has the ability to draw some attention.

There are few things than a great mystery involving an anti-hero with dark secrets that are uncovered during the journey.

It looks like that's exactly what will happen in "Night Always Comes," and before you ask, yes, I have already requested a screener to bring you all a review.

If I don't get it, we'll all be watching it at the same time when it drops on August 15th. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.