Netflix Releases Unnerving Trailer For New Film, Plot Details Are Sinister: WATCH

"Night Always Comes" premieres August 15th.

"Night Always Comes" looks like it's going to be a very interesting film.

Basic info:

  • Streaming platform: Netflix
  • Plot: Based on the best-selling novel by Willy Vlautin, Night Always Comes follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free.
  • Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zachary Gottsagen, Stephan James, Julia Fox, Eli Roth, Randall Park and Michael Kelly.
  • Release date: August 15, 2025
  • Rating: R
"Night Always comes" is an upcoming movie coming to Netflix. (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix releases "Night Always Comes" trailer.

I was just chilling and casually checking out the news and the content trenches when I got an email from Netflix about this trailer dropping. Honestly, not sure if that's ever happened before. Maybe I ended up on a list of some kind. No idea, but I was intrigued by the thumbnail and decided to give it a shot.

To clear, I never read the book it's based on, and as we all know, I never will. I like going in blind. So, please do not email me spoilers.

Alright, now smash play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This movie looks like it's going to be an absolute rush as we watch the main female character navigate a seedy underworld to accomplish her goals.

I don't know much about Vanessa Kirby, but a quick Instagram search tells me that she certainly has the ability to draw some attention.

There are few things than a great mystery involving an anti-hero with dark secrets that are uncovered during the journey.

It looks like that's exactly what will happen in "Night Always Comes," and before you ask, yes, I have already requested a screener to bring you all a review.

"Night Always Comes" is an upcoming movie starring Vanessa Kirby. (Cr. Allyson Riggs/Netflix © 2025)

If I don't get it, we'll all be watching it at the same time when it drops on August 15th. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

