Nicole Scherzinger Apologizes For 'Hurt Caused' By Her Pro-Trump Social Media Activity

Nicole Scherzinger is apologizing for an unimaginable crime. Brace yourself, the 46-year-old former Pussycat Dolls member, appeared to come across as a Trump supporter for liking and commenting on a couple of Instagram posts.

The alleged crimes against humanity came when she commented on an Election Day post by Russell Brand, who was smiling and holding up a "Make Jesus First Again" red hat. She asked in the comments, "Where do I get this hat!!!?"

Oh, the humanity. How could Scherzinger do such a thing? Why would she want a "Make Jesus First Again" hat that looks so similar to a "Make America Great Again" hat?

If you need a moment to recover, please take it now, because Scherzinger has another nearly unforgivable social media move that is disgusting and hurtful. Please make sure you're ready before proceeding.

The singer turned Broadway star liked a post Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared on Instagram. No, no, no. Yes, yes she did and this wasn’t just any RFK Jr post.

Scherzinger liked a post that he captioned, "Yes, @russellbrand @tuckercarlson I will restore free speech, end the forever wars, and protect children’s health once we get @realdonaldtrump back in the White House.🇺🇸"

There you have it, caught red-handed, an obvious Trump supporter. This is completely unacceptable. If we have entertainers who support the president-elect, what kind of society do we have?

I know it's been a lot to have hit you all at once, but don't worry, all is not lost. Nicole Scherzinger did the right thing. She bent the knee and apologized.

For anyone who took a simple comment and a like as support for Donald Trump, you can rest assured knowing that it was all a simple misunderstanding. She's not a Trump supporter. Keep the coloring book close, but there’s a chance, albeit a small one, that we won't need it.

Nicole Scherzinger did not intend to hurt anyone with her apparent pro-Trump social media activity

Here's what Scherzinger had to say in her apology. She wrote, "I deeply apologize for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts. When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion."

We're getting there, but we're not close to what could be considered an acceptable apology. There are going to be several more layers of shame required.

She continued, "Many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for. Many of the marginalized communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most. I stand with them, as I always have, throughout my life and career. If you know me, you know that."

Is your heart starting to fill back up with love? I know mine is. See, Scherzinger didn't make the mistake of the majority of those who voted. She didn’t choose the Trump-Vance ticket. We're almost there. Her apology has almost checked enough boxes.

Here's more, "Like so many others, in times of adversity and uncertainty, I turn to my faith. I believed that the posts I engaged with were about encouraging people to choose love and faith - "putting Jesus first." For me Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope, and - above all - unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it the least right now."

Preach! Let's bring this thing home with a strong finish. Schrezinger wrapped up her apology with, "I come from a place of love, and I will always support values that bring us closer together. It's so important we come together with compassion, and love one another more now than ever. Nicole."

That was extremely close. I thought we had lost Nicole Scherzinger for good. She's back. She did her part to save democracy by voting for the candidate who entered the race in the least democratic way possible.