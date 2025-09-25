Nicolas Cage Will Star In New WWII, Awesome Plot Details Released

Nicolas Cage's upcoming WWII movie sounds awesome.

Cage is one of the most fascinating men in Hollywood, and WWII is one of my all-time favorite topics to discuss.

There are certainly millions of American men who agree on the latter point. It's almost like you hit a certain age and immediately become obsessed with the worst war the world has ever seen.

Now, Cage is bringing a new story to the big screen.

Nicolas Cage set to star in the upcoming WWII movie "Fortitude."

Cage is starring in the new WWII film "Fortitude," and production will happen in London, according to Deadline. Cage is joined in the cast by Matthew Goode, Ed Skrein, Alice Eve, Michael Sheen and Ben Kingsley.

Deadline reported the following details on the plot of the upcoming WWII film:

The movie is based on the true story of British Intelligence operatives using unprecedented strategic operations to fool Nazi leadership and help change the course of World War II. With historical consultation from Joshua Levine (Dunkirk), the film follows the brilliance of British Army officers Dudley Clarke and Thomas Argyll "Tar" Robertson, who deployed an elaborate web of deception campaigns including fictitious armies, fake military equipment and a network of double agents to mislead Nazi Intelligence. Among them was Yugoslavian playboy Dusko Popov, a real-life double agent who is said to have inspired Ian Fleming’s James Bond character.

The intelligence networks and deception campaigns in WWII are legendary. Of course, all wars have deception, but no war has ever seen the scale of WWII. For the sake of humanity, we better hope we never see one like it again.

There were constant deception and spy operations underway at all times, and the Allies cooked up some doozies. The most famous of them all was Operation Fortitude. The goal was to conceal the true intent of the invasion of Normandy.

That included leaking fake information, creating nonexistent military units and signaling the landings would come in the Calais region of France and not Normandy. It's considered one of the greatest tricks in the history of warfare.

Now, the story of Operation Fortitude is going to be made into a major movie with Nicolas Cage leading the way. This really is a true moment of worlds colliding.

What do you think about the upcoming WWII film? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and also send any recommendations for visiting Normandy that you might have. I'll be there sooner than later.