Nick Saban Has Internet Talking After 'Bullsh*t' Comment: WATCH

Nick Saban had things rocking Wednesday morning on College GameDay.

The ESPN event is in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl between Ohio State and Oregon. The battle between the Ducks and Buckeyes is easily the biggest matchup of the day.

It should be a great revenge game, and Saban was in a great mood cracking jokes.

Nick Saban drops "bullsh*t" line on GameDay

The GameDay crew took a moment to reflect on Saban's best GameDay moments from the season, and he didn't hesitate to talk about calling out someone on their "bullsh*t."

It sounded like he was talking about Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, but due to ESPN censoring the clip, it's a bit hard to hear who Saban was referring to.

Watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Saban is truly having the time of his life. Did he get cooked on live TV by Shane Gillis? For sure, but let's not ignore the fact he's really enjoying just being one of the guys. He's out here cussing, looking relaxed and having a ton of fun.

Saban was known for being a hard guy on his players at Alabama. He ran the program in Tuscaloosa like a dictator. That's why he won six national titles with the Tide (seven total).

Now, he's out here speaking like he's at a bar with his buddies. Are you not entertained?

ESPN has done a lot of very stupid things over the past 10+ years. Signing Nick Saban certainly wasn't one of them. It's one of the few smart things the network has ever done. Let the man cook, and definitely let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.