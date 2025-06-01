'True Detective' Creator Teases Major News About Matthew McConaughey

It sounds like there's a chance "True Detective" fans might see Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson make a return.

The first season of the legendary HBO mystery-thriller show premiered in 2014, and it was one of the major things that injected new life into McConaughey's career.

It was unbelievably dark, sinister, complex and arguably the greatest season of TV that's ever aired. There have been three more seasons since, but none have come close to touching season one.

Now, it sounds like creator Nic Pizzolatto might be ready to bring back the old magic.

"True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto teases new story with Matthew McConaughey.

Fans had never expected to see McConaughey and Harrelson return to the "True Detective" world because season one had a clear ending. However, it sounds like there's room for the two to reprise their roles as Rust Cohle and Marty Harty.

"I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that — who knows? — maybe we’ll do it one day. It’s character-based again. … But it’s not something I’ve written or anything. It’s just, I had that in my head. And we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it, and I think the guys are open to it. It’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not," Pizzolatto said during an interview on the "Nothing Left Unsaid" podcast, according to Variety.

Pizzolatto deserves a medal if he is actually able to convince McConaughey and Harrelson to return for another run in the "True Detective" universe.

Again, season one remains untouchable in the TV world. There's absolutely no fat on the bone with it as viewers watched an insane mystery unfold.

The three seasons that have followed, while certainly entertaining, haven't come close.

At the same time, are we sure we really want to kick that tire? The ending of season one was perfect. It was majestic and absolute cinema.

Are we sure we want to mess with it by bringing back the two greatest characters in the "True Detective" universe?

I'm sure it'd be great, but it'd also be borderline impossible to live up to the original. Some things are best left alone.

Having said that, we all know there's a 100% chance we'll watch it. You'd need the Army to stop me from tuning in every week. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. What do you think about a potential revival? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.