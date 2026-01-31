NFL-Themed, Pro-ICE Ad Appears In San Francisco Days Before Super Bowl

ICE is getting some love in one of the unlikeliest places imaginable.

In just eight days, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, CA (music to my ears). Everyone knows that California is perhaps the most liberal state in the country, and Santa Clara resides in the shadow of San Francisco, a hotspot of liberal activity.

It was in the latter of the two cities that the following billboard appeared (as quoted by OutKick’s Riley Gaines). As for who paid for it, the billboard simply said "America."

What a savage move. Not that my opinion matters much, but I 100 percent approve of this message.

Despite all the bad press that ICE gets (some deserved), it is still doing important and necessary work to keep illegal aliens out of our country.

While progressive media outlets are doing all they can to frame the agents as bad guys through and through, it's evident from the billboard that there are still plenty of Americans who know supporting them is the right thing. Unfortunately, some people on social media were quick to attack Gaines for the picture.

Sometimes, you can’t fix stupid.

As the immigration battle continues, ICE agents will have to deal with plenty of hatred from a variety of sources. Even so, it's possible for them to get support in places where they wouldn't expect to find it.