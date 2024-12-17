NFL RedZone Fans Are Furious Over Commercials: 'Crime Against Humanity'

With threats of class-action lawsuits and fraud being thrown around social media, all that NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson could do was post a sadness/disappointment emoji after the stunt the NFL pulled on Sunday.

NFL fans who pay for seven hours of commercial-free football on RedZone were greeted with multiple split screen moments where the NFL shoved ads in the consumer's face.

All that Hanson could do Sunday night was post the emoji and lay low as fans lost their minds.

"I love you Scott, but I was in shock when it went to double box for a commercial. It was really disappointing," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Hanson is just the show's host, but he's the face of decisions made by suits and now the pitchforks are aimed at anyone associated with the show. Since Hanson is the only face, he's taking all the incoming fire.

"It’s over Scott, it was a good run. But it’s over," one fan wrote.

"Scott.. for the love of all things NFL.. If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything. Godspeed," said another.

With three weeks to go in the season, poor Scott's going to need a vacation when January comes around.

"Be prepared to get sued for blatant false advertisement. Everyone paid for redzone in the beginning of the season under the impression they that we would be getting 7 hours of commercial free football," a self-described Rutgers grad threatened.

Will Scott Hanson stop claiming RedZone is seven-hours of commercial-free football?

"When it comes to commercial-free football, I have ZERO CHILL," Hanson bragged on Twitter in February.

Possibly knowing the days of commercial-free football were ending, Hanson hasn't mentioned his patented tagline on Twitter since September 29.

During Sunday's monologue, Hanson didn't say commercial-free. The era is officially over, folks.