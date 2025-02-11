Nike & The NFL Degrading Boys To Promote Girls Flag Football Will Backfire

Nike, who once hired biological male Dylan Mulvaney to promote its female clothing, is now villainizing white men as it pushes its newest money-making venture — girls flag football — along with the money vultures at the NFL.

On Sunday, as 140 million Americans were watching MEN smash each other, the NFL and Nike decided to run a commercial where (white) men were made out to be the enemy while ‘YAASSS QUEENS’ and ‘Boss Bitches®' were made out to be the heroes of a two-minute commercial promoting the oncoming wave of girls' flag football on the high school level.

"Leave the past behind," Nike tells us at the end of the commercial that was a nod to mid-1980s good vs. evil (white guy football player) movies.

The commercial was simply made for political times that we're no longer living in. There's been a narrative shift in this country since Inauguration Day and Nike is left promoting a commercial that just isn't flying with an audience that is tired of being beaten over the head.

America is worn out with the BLM, Boss Bitch and YAASS QUEEN movement, which is the advertising strategy here from Nike.

Hear us RAWR. Show us respect. Race card — white Brad vs. the girl of color. Put some respect on it. Give us our due.

Uh, white guys weren't telling you not to start a girls' high school flag football team. Nike made up that narrative to make you believe the company cares about you.

Ladies, before you go thumping your chests and believing the advertising from Nike that straight white men have been taking away opportunities, look no further than what Nike supported in 2023 and beyond.

You know who was taking away actual opportunities for women? This cartoon character. And Nike paid Mulvaney to do it:

Let's see what America thinks of the Nike flag football ad (via YouTube):

Trying to put down men to lift up woman is pathetic

This looks like a parody you might see on Comedy Central back in the old days.

Who thought humiliating men in ad destined to football lover (majoritarily men) would be a good idea?? Weren't there any other idea?

This makes me want to support trans women in women’s sports

Second hand embarrassment. All this encourages is divisiveness.

2017 just called, it wants its Stunning and Brave back.

"Leave the past behind" I'll guarantee you that in October the slide was going to read: "Be unburdened by what has been"

Can't they call for this without trashing men? Feels like specifically white men as well.

This could have been a good ad, but u decided to make it more about degrading men than uplifting women

Who are these guys that are trying to crush the athletic dreams of girls? Where are they? I know a lot of people, and I don't know anyone like that.

Nike has had an odd way of saying how much it cares about women in sports and women in general

In a 2019 New York Times op-ed, U.S. Olympic gold medal hero Allyson Felix decided she was fed up with Nike, her employer/sponsor. At 32, Felix had won a bunch of golds for Nike and decided she wanted to become a mother.

The only problem: Nike offered her a 70% pay cut due to her pregnancy.

"I asked Nike to contractually guarantee that I wouldn’t be punished if I didn’t perform at my best in the months surrounding childbirth. I wanted to set a new standard. If I, one of Nike’s most widely marketed athletes, couldn’t secure these protections, who could?" Felix wrote in the op-ed.

"Nike declined. We’ve been at a standstill ever since," she continued.

Why did Felix sign with Nike in the first place?

"When I met with the company’s leadership in 2010, one woman told me about a Nike-sponsored initiative called the Girl Effect that promoted adolescent girls as the key to improving societies around the globe. By joining Nike, she said, I could help empower women. She told me Nike believed in women and girls, and I believed her," the 7-time Olympic gold medalist continued.

Empower women.

Instead, Nike took its money and hired Dylan Mulvaney to model women's fitness wear that Felix could've modeled.

Believe Nike is on your side at your own peril.

