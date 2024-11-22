Hero With Guts Of Steel Disarms Gunman In Wild Video: WATCH

A man in New Zealand pulled off one of the most alpha moves you'll ever see.

Police had a car surrounded in a standoff after a man took a weapon and was driving erratically in a grass reserve in Auckland earlier in the week, according to 1 News.

Armed officers appeared ready to go, but no move was made until a random dude ran up to the car, reached in, grabbed the suspect's rifle and threw it away from the vehicle.

At that point, officers were able to swoop in and make the arrest without anyone getting hurt. Check out the truly stunning footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hero disarms gunman in New Zealand.

This situation looked like it was going to get really bad. Multiple officers were waiting to engage, the man was armed and that can be the recipe for an absolute disaster.

Fortunately, nobody will ever know how it would have gone because the unnamed hero rushed in and disarmed the gunman.

Everyone thinks they have the skills necessary to step up when it matters. In reality, very few do. Most people collapse under pressure when bullets might start flying.

Not this guy. Not this real life Harry Callahan. He came rushing in against a gunman and just snatched the weapon away.

Guts of steel. Absolute guts of steel. This is real life hero stuff, and it's awesome to see.

Someone get this man a beer immediately. He's done more than enough to earn it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.