New York Times Hires Jeffrey Toobin, Who Was Fired For Masturbating On Zoom

Jeffrey Toobin is heading to the New York Times.

"transfer news: famed legal analyst @JeffreyToobin is joining New York Times Opinion," Puck journalist Dylan Byers reported on Wednesday.

He's right in that Toobin is more famous than your average legal analyst. In 2020, Toobin made national headlines for masturbating on camera during a Zoom video conference call with his then-co-workers at The New Yorker.

Wait, huh?

To be fair, he didn't do it on purpose. He thought his camera was off.

We are just here to provide context.

The New Yorker fired Toobin after the incident. Let that serve as a warning to any current and future employees at the publication.

His other employer, CNN, did not fire him for the little episode. Rather, the network suspended him for eight months. Toobin then returned to CNN full-time, before departing in 2022 as the brand underwent an overhaul at the executive level.

"I'm trying now to say how sorry I am, sincerely. Above all, I am sorry to my wife and to my family, but I'm also sorry to the people on the Zoom call. I'm sorry to my former colleagues at The New Yorker. I'm sorry to my current, fortunately, still colleagues at CNN. And I'm sorry to the people who read my work and watched me on CNN who thought I was a better person than this," said Toobin during his first appearance back on CNN in 2022.

Toobin has since appeared on CNN semi-frequently as an unpaid guest.

Anyway, in honor of his new job at the New York Times, here is Toobin calling Kyle Rittenhouse "lucky" that being an "idiot" isn’t a crime:

That's right. Jeffrey Toobin, who accidentally masturbated in front of his coworkers on a Zoom call, once labled someone else an "idiot."

We look forward to his coverage at the Times.