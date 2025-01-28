New York Magazine Appears To Crop Out All Black Attendees Of Trump Inauguration Event

New York Magazine writer Brock Colyar warned that a new generation of "casually cruel Trumpers" are "conquering Washington" in an extensive report titled "The Cruel Kids’ Table."

In the report, the magazine laments the pro-Trump attendees at a TikTok-sponsored party called the "Power 30 Awards" on the eve of the inauguration. Specifically, the author claims that "almost everyone" at Trump's inauguration party was "white."

Colyar added that while in attendance, an "older woman" even asked him, "Have you noticed the entire room is white?" Apparently, he said yes.

The article's cover photo indeed shows a crowd of entirely white Trump supporters. No black, Hispanic, or Asian attendees in sight. Except they were. New York Magazine just ignored their attendance.

CJ Pearson is a black man and the co-chair of the GOP Youth Advisory Council. Why is his race relevant? Put simply, Pearson hosted the exact event that the magazine accused of being entirely white.

"I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult. They also didn’t include the fact that @WakaFlocka and @Gervontaa were also there," Pearson said in an X.

Rob Smith is a black man and TPUSA influencer. He also intended the event.

"I was at this party as were MANY other Conservative media influencers who are Black, Latino, Asian, etc. @NYMag used a whites only photo to push the media narrative that diverse Republicans don’t exist and weren’t welcome," Smith posted on X, above the magazine's cover of only white attendees.

Hmm.

What's more, the cover photo was cropped.

American Conservation Coalition president Christopher Barnard expanded the photo to show that, when shown in full, several people of color were captured at the event.

"New York Magazine literally cropped all the black people out of this cover photo and then complained that ‘the entire room is white,'" Barnard posted.

Take a look:

In other words, New York Magazine cropped all the people of color out of the photo and then complained that only white people attended the event.

It's called modern journalism.

The outlet didn't even deny its deceptive, rotten edit to the image. Rather, a spokesperson for New York Magazine told Fox News that an upcoming print version of the article should represent the event more accurately.

"The magazine’s most recent cover story explores the new class of conservatives taking Washington by storm, through the lens of inauguration weekend. The cover was cropped to the center of a picture that was published in full online, and we believe both the cover and story provide an accurate impression of the weekend," the outlet said.

Got it.

And what about the blatantly dishonest reporting that the event was "almost" and "entirely" white? It's unclear how both statements could be true at once, anyway. Then again, neither is.

The outlet also did not address its decision not to interview or mention the black host of the event.

Talk about when the demand for racism vastly outstrips the supply.