Body Camera Footage Shows New Orleans Terrorist Being Gunned Down: WATCH

Scumbag terrorist Shamsub-Din Jabba was killed in a hail of gunfire.

The ISIS supporter drove a truck through Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early morning hours of January 1st, and he left 15 innocent people dead. Dozens more were wounded.

It was a disgusting act of terror and a reminder of the evil that's out there.

New Orleans police release video of Shamsud-Din Jabbar being killed.

The New Orleans Police Department released a new statement on the attack Friday that stated the following, in part:

"At around 3:15 a.m. on January 1, several NOPD officers who were assigned to Special Event coverage for New Year’s Eve and the Sugar Bowl responded to an incident involving a white pickup truck in the 300 block of Bourbon Street. After the officers surrounded the pickup truck, the driver fired at them. Three officers – Sergeant Nigel Daggs and Officers Christian Beyer and Jacobie Jordan – returned fire. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. Officer Jordan, along with Officer Joseph Rodrigue - who did not discharge his firearm - each sustained a gunshot wound to their thigh during this incident. Officer Rodrigue also sustained a fractured shoulder during this incident. Both officers were transported to the hospital for treatment and later released. All the previously mentioned officers were placed on administrative reassignment following this incident."

The police also released body camera footage that shows police coming under fire and officers responding with an avalanche of gunfire.

And that's how the scumbag's life ended. By getting Swiss cheesed by New Orleans police officers. I don't think anyone is going to shed any tears over this video.

If you want to hurt innocent people and kill Americans, then there will be consequences. That includes getting iced if you open fire on civilians or responding police officers.

Huge shoutout to the heroic police officers who immediately responded and neutralized the threat before that piece of trash could start walking around shooting survivors.