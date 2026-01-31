Intense And Violent Preview Released For New 'Yellowstone' Spinoff, Promises Chaos: WATCH

An electric and intense new preview is out for the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals."

Basic info:

Network: CBS

Plot: With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Cast: Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill and Arielle Kebbel

Premiere date: March 1, 2026

Source material: Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone."

New "Marshals" preview released.

The hype surrounding "Marshals" is off the charts. People can't wait to see Luke Grimes return as Kayce Dutton – a fan favorite character in "Yellowstone."

Instead of defending the ranch, Kayce will now begin a journey as a U.S. Marshal. Yet, it's clear from the previews that the legacy of the Yellowstone weighs heavily.

It's also clear that the show will feature plenty of action. Check out the latest preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It certainly feels like "Marshals" will be an insanely fun show where we get to watch the youngest Dutton son wreck bad guys.

We saw a lot of that in "Yellowstone," and it was excellent. Don't fix it if it's not broken, and Kayce throwing lead at the enemy is certainly a winning formula.

It's also great to see a few familiar faces returning for round two.

You can catch "Marshals" starting March 1st on CBS. We'll have plenty of coverage here at OutKick, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.