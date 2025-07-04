New Jersey Triplets Sing Rendition Of The National Anthem That Will Give You Chills On The 4th Of July

The Pereira triplets stunned the crowd with this performance.

God bless the USA!

Let's kick off this 4th of July with the "Star Spangled Banner," as written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 after he witnessed the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812, and performed in June by triplet sisters Vicki, Lucia and Sofia Pereira at the 2025 West Orange, New Jersey high school graduation.

Listen to those words and imagine Francis Scott Key staring at a U.S. flag flying above Fort McHenry as U.S. troops fought the scumbag British.

By 1889, the "Star-Spangled Banner" was used by the U.S. Navy and, in 1931, the anthem was adopted by Congress as the official anthem of the United States.

Key's poem-turned-song is now performed an estimated 8,600 times per year at sporting events.

Who knows how many graduations it's performed at, but you won't find one much better than what the Pereira girls turned in on graduation day.

"My BEAUTIFUL Girls!!!! Doing their thing. I am a blessed man. Thank you my dear Lord," Gustavo Pereira wrote of his daughters on Facebook.