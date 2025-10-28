Man's Side Chick Sets His House On Fire After He Placed A Booty Call Then Fell Asleep & Didn’t Answer The Door

He texted "Bring ya ass," but when he fell asleep, his side chick brought the fire instead.

Not all booty calls play out the way they are intended to. Sometimes you bite off more than you can chew. It's late, you're awake, you get that "I need some company" feeling, and you place the late night call.

The next thing you know, you're awakened by the sound of alarms and a house that is filling with smoke because it has been set on fire. That's more or less what happened to Curtis Stokes one early August morning.

Stokes had invited Tajia Russell, his "side chick" he told police, to "have sexual intercourse," reports The Smoking Gun. Unfortunately, after extending the invitation with a heartwarming "Bring ya ass" text, he fell asleep.

Little did he know, his "side chick" wasn’t one to take a "Bring ya ass" romantic text lightly. When she brings her ass, you better not fall asleep and if you do, you had better wake up and answer the door.

When Stokes failed to answer his door, Russell (a nominee for side chick of the year retrospectively) texted him, "U smoked."

She followed that up poetically with "I see you wanna die," "Your such a cycling asshole," "I swear to god I hope you die" and "You wasted my money to come out here."

When Bring Ya Ass Becomes Burn Ya House, a Cautionary Tale of Having a Side Chick

Officers also found eight missed calls from Russell to Stokes and video of her purchasing lighter fluid, matches, and a lighter from a nearby Conoco gas station. She then set the house on fire.

Stokes suffered first and second degree burns after he awoke to the smell of smoke and had to remove a window to escape because he wasn’t able to leave through the door due to the intensity of the fire.

I wrote that Russell was a nominee for side chick of the year retrospectively because the crime took place all the way back in August 2019. She was in court last Friday taking a plea deal more than six years after the booty call gone wrong.

According to TSG, Russell admitted to aggravated arson, which is a second-degree felony. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors have agreed to recommend an eight-year prison term, which she will be required to serve 85 percent of.

They have also agreed to drop the other five charges she was indicted on, including an attempted murder and an aggravated assault charge.

This is a good lesson for all those getting caught up in the glitz and glamor of maintaining a relationship with a so-called side chick.

Do you really have the energy required for the 4 am booty calls and juggling multiple women or are you caught up in the hype of it all? I'd love to believe that Mr. Stokes got one last successful booty call in, then gave up the life of side chicks for good.

If ever there was a sign it was time to move on for side chicks, this was it, but you don’t want that burned down house to be the last side chick booty call.