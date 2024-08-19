New Jersey Bus Driver Stomps Rider Who Allegedly Spit On Him

Let's go to New Jersey where eyewitnesses say a bus driver put an absolutely stunning beatdown on a guy who reportedly spit on the driver.

Based on what can be deciphered from the two videos being shared on social media, the bus driver, Toron Walker, emphatically announces that he's kicking the guy's ass for spitting at him before phones start recording the action.

If the guy spit on the driver, this was a prototypical f--k around and find out situation. Did the bus driver go too far?

Let me know: joekinsey@gmail.com

A Newark official told TMZ that the driver and the passenger were both arrested for the fight. Both of them face aggravated assault charges.