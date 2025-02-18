Army Drops Epic Recruiting Video, Proves America Is Back: WATCH

The Army continues to drop bangers when it comes to recruiting ads.

It was only just a few years ago that the Army released a recruiting ad that was so woke that it was parody. Gone were the days of ads looking like "Call of Duty."

Instead, ads featured lesbian couples getting married. What a pitch for an organization whose job it is to kill people who threaten America!

Army releases awesome new recruiting ad.

Well, with President Donald Trump back in the White House and Pete Hegseth running the Pentagon, I'm fairly certain we can safely say there's been a vibe shift.

Just how significant is the vibe shift? Well, the recruiting ads will have young men ready to run through a concrete wall.

Watch the newest ad below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Below is another recent ad the Army released. If there was any doubt that America is back and rolling, these new ads should make it clear we're not playing games.

Is America back or is America back? We went from woke recruiting ads that didn't appeal to a broad audience at all to ads about being badass and crushing targets.

This is exactly what recruiting ads should be. The job of the military is to obliterate any threat that decides to threaten the USA.

In order to do that, you need some hard-charging guys who are eager and willing to take the fight to the enemy. How do you appeal to guys like that? With ads like the two above.

It's really not that hard to figure out. Young men want to be part of stuff that they view as epic and gives them an adrenaline rush.

I'd say the new ads do more than enough to get the job done. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.