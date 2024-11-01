Netflix Releases Awesome Preview For Winston Churchill Documentary: WATCH

Netflix's upcoming Winston Churchill documentary looks like it's going to be great.

The streaming giant released a trailer earlier in the week for "Churchill at War," and describes the documentary as follows:

"This captivating 4-part docuseries examines Winston Churchill's pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era. Brought to life with his own words, the series explores Churchill's wartime strategy and the legacy that follows."

Does that spark your interest? It definitely should if you're a history buff like I am. I'll watch just about any documentary about WWII, and a four-part documentary about Winston Churchill is right at the top of the list.

Check out the preview for "Churchill at War" below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the preview? I think it looks absolutely fascinating, and again, I'll watch just about any documentary about WWII.

Now, Netflix is serving up viewers a brand new WWII documentary about the fight to save England and Winston Churchill's heroic leadership when the world was at war.

What more could you want? The world was burning and Churchill stepped up to lead our British friends to victory over the Germans.

It can't be overstated what the Brits were facing as Adolf Hitler's forces hammered the United Kingdom during the Battle of Britain.

Yet, the British held the line and, while bending at times, never broke. The United States would eventually launch the invasion of Europe on D-Day from British shores. We all know what happened next. Allied forces swept across Europe from the west, the Soviets crashed in from the east and the Germans collapsed.

Now, Netflix will give viewers a direct look at one of WWII's biggest heroes with "Churchill at War." Let me know what you think of the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.