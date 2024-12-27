Hit Comedy Gets Awesome Preview For New Season, Features Unexpected Star

An early look at the second season of "Tires" is out.

The Netflix comedy starring Shane Gillis and Steve Gerbin was an instant hit on the streaming giant, and it felt like a return to the comedy so many people reading this grew up loving it.

Let's be blunt.

It was inappropriate and vulgar as hell.

That's not a bad thing. It's actually a great thing. Comedy should have zero limits, and "Tires" was a refreshing reminder of that fact.

First look at "Tires" season two released.

Well, I have good news because we have our first look at season two and the promo features an unexpected guest.

J.J. Watt.

The first promo for season two was released on Christmas and features the legendary NFL player getting absolutely cooked by Gillis.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Are we back? Yeah, I'm thinking we're back. In fact, we're not just back. We're back in a huge way. There's been a vibe shift in the culture over the past year or so, and Watt appearing in the promo for an edgy comedy is proof that having fun again is becoming more and more mainstream.

Season of "Tires" was nonstop fun. I wouldn't recommend watching it with your easily offended family and friends, but I emphatically endorse watching it with the boys.

Now, we get to prepare for Gillis and Gerbin put on another masterclass in comedy with season two. I can't wait.

There's no official release date yet for season two, but it will arrive at some point in 2025. Make sure to check back to OutKick for updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts on the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.