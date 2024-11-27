Netflix Reality Star Avoids Jail After Being Arrested For Smuggling $190k Worth Of Drugs

A Netflix reality star and influencer has managed to avoid jail after she was arrested last month at the Manchester Airport in the UK. She was traveling with two suitcases with reportedly $190,000 worth of drugs in them.

Customs officers stopped 27-year-old Olga Bednarska at the airport after a flight from Thailand. The Too Hot to Handle star was in possession of two large suitcases that contained almost 40kg of cannabis, which she claimed was given to her by a friend called Tex, reports the Daily Mail.

Bednarska, who had racked up roughly $20,000 in debt, had agreed to take an all-expenses paid trip to Thailand to import designer items from the country. In return, she was supposed to receive $22,000.

That never happened as she was stopped at the airport upon returning to Manchester. She thought she was smuggling clothes and watches and didn’t have any other role than to make the trip.

After initially telling customs officials that she had packed her own bags, Bednarska eventually confessed that the bags were given to her when she was unable to provide the code to open them.

Prosecutor Samuel Eskdale said, "She was then asked who paid for her flights and she said her friend named ‘Tex’ She said they wanted her to bring back designer clothes and watches."

He continued, "The officers asked her to unlock the suitcases, but she could not provide the code to do so. She then confirmed she had been given the suitcases at the airport."

Netflix reality star pleaded guilty in drug smuggling case

When the two suitcases were opened, officials found vacuumed sealed bags of cannabis hidden beneath Bednarska's clothes. She pleaded guilty to being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug.

Rather than sentence her to serve time in jail, the judge handed down a 20-month sentence, which was suspended for two years. He also ordered her to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

My first thought after hearing that she had gotten into the smuggling business for financial reasons is probably the same as yours. Why didn’t Olga Bednarska start an OnlyFans and cash in on whatever Netflix fame she had?

Well, the answer might be a surprising one. She does have one and is handing out monthly subscriptions for $19.99.

However, she hasn’t been active on the exclusive platform and, unfortunately, doesn’t appear to have found much success.

I can’t think of a better time to give it another shot than with "Netflix reality star busted for drug smuggling" headlines making the rounds.