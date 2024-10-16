Netflix Release Intense Preview For New Thriller Starring Two Major Stars

Netflix new thriller "Carry-On" with Jason Bateman looks like a very fun time.

The plot of the movie is described by the streaming giant as, "A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight."

While that's pretty interesting in itself, the short preview for the film with Bateman and Taron Egerton is awesome.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Netflix releases preview for new Jason Bateman thriller

This movie looks like it's going to be electric. Let's run down some things that immediately stick out:

Two legit stars leading the way.

A film about presumably a weapon - likely a bomb - being snuck onto a plane.

Bateman's character slipping orders to a TSA agent whose family is at risk.

The backdrop of a loaded airport full of people traveling for Christmas.

It's safe to say there will be some kind of countdown situation and a clock to beat.

All things considered, the ingredients are there for a great movie. Plus, people love content that is mysterious and makes your heart race.

Another thing to consider is that Bateman has an established history of success with Netflix. He was the star of "Ozark" for four seasons on the streaming platform, and it's easily one of the best shows Netflix ever produced.

While he was an anti-hero in that series, he's clearly the bad guy in "Carry-On."

"Carry-On" comes out December 13th. The perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit! Obviously, that's a joke, but it definitely does look like it will be worth checking out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.