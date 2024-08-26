Netflix Releases Incredible Documentary On Infamous Murder | REVIEW

Netflix's new documentary "American Murder: Laci Peterson" is outstanding.

The streaming giant recently released the three-episode documentary about the infamous killing of Laci Peterson by her husband Scott Peterson.

For those maybe too young to remember, Laci disappeared in 2002 while eight months pregnant. Her husband Scott quickly became the main person of interest, but with no body, there wasn't much the police could do.

That all changed in April 2003 when her remains and the remains of her unborn baby washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay.

Netflix releases documentary on murder of Laci Peterson.

The must-watch documentary features interviews with several key players in the case, including Laci's mother. As someone who loves true crime series, I can say beyond any shadow of a doubt that "American Murder: Laci Peterson" is 100% worth your time.

I was absolutely hooked from the first episode, and while I remembered the events of the case, the series takes people to the viewpoint of those actually involved in unmasking the brutal murder.

It also shines a light on just how insane Scott Peterson's plan was to murder his wife and unborn baby. Evil at its worst level.

Peterson, who was originally sentenced to death before being changed to life without parole, has maintained his innocence, and the documentary does a great job of skewering him.

It's hard to watch "American Murder: Laci Peterson" and not come away with any conclusion other than Scott Peterson absolutely did it - the same conclusion the jury came to in 2004.

Viewers get a great look at the evidence and get to hear from the police responsible for bringing Scott to justice. The biggest key was there was a serious lack of physical evidence. In fact, virtually none existed. Yet, the circumstantial evidence combined with the fact Scott Peterson was having an affair with a woman who cooperated with authorities was enough to put him away.

If you love true crime stories, then you have to check out "American Murder: Laci Peterson" on Netflix. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you've already seen it. I'm excited to hear your thoughts.