A Neighborly 'Netflix & Chill' Night Doesn’t Have To Be Awkward Just Because Your Neighbor Has A Boyfriend

His Netflix and Chill night with the neighbor ended with an ex-boyfriend twist he didn’t see coming.

If you have good neighbors, you don’t have to worry about them most of the time. They will do their thing and let you do yours without any drama.

They might pop over to borrow some sugar or to have a neighborly "Netflix and Chill" night, but most of the time, if you’re lucky, you won't even know they're there.

Suppose you do have a "Netflix and Chill" night and find out afterward that your neighbor hasn’t exactly moved on from her boyfriend. That doesn’t have to make things awkward.

In the end, you'll always have that time together. Is there really any reason to make it any worse? I don’t think so, but I'm a big proponent of reviewing the film. So let's do that.

The 23-year-old explains that his 22-year-old neighbor, who is friends with his sister and helps his mom out with chores on occasion, returned home after going away for school.

He's always had a bit of a crush on her, but never pursued anything because she had a long-distance boyfriend. That was the case until recently, or so he thought.

She was over helping out his mom when she told him that "she and her boyfriend were done." And that she was interested in hanging out with him.

"After dinner she asked if we could watch a movie in my room and we went and were hanging out," he wrote on Reddit. "She asked to use my shower and after that we both ended up showering together and we got intimate."

He felt there was a connection until the weekend ended and Monday rolled around. His "Netflix and Chill" night was about to be turned on its head.

When Netflix and Chill Gets a Sequel You Didn’t Ask For

"I came out the house early morning to wash my truck and I saw her ex’s car in the front. Then she got in and they left," he continued.

"She did see me and she just stared at me and she turned so red and looked nervous. Like I wasn’t supposed to know he was there."

He's worried that when she stops by to hang out with his sister or help out with his mom that things will be awkward. He thought she was single, and he doesn’t want to tell his mom and cause a scene.

I'm glad we took a closer look at the film, but I'm still landing on that this doesn’t have to be awkward for him. It's going to be awkward for her.

But he should take solace in knowing he was the neighborly Netflix and Chill guy and not the boyfriend who probably still has no clue about their "movie" night.

Let me know what you think. Is it better to be the boyfriend or the Netflix and Chill guy in this situation?