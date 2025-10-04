NBC Miami Sports Anchor Cripples America With Her Postgame Picture

Well, the rest of the world has finally caught up. It took about two years, but they did it. Congrats, America. Welcome to Sara Cardona's world. We're all here, and we're all just living in it.

Cardona, the lead sports anchor for NBC 6 in Miami, is going viral this week for reasons you can probably figure out. In a truly great tradition in this country, she posted some post-game thirst after Miami's win over the Jets Monday night, and it grabbed the internet by the balls.

Five days later, and it refuses to let go. Just a stranglehold. We see this sort of thing all the time, right? Remember Bucs reporter Aileen Hnatiuk? Legend. OutKick covered that, and we've been all over Sara for a while now.

She's made appearances in both Screencaps and Nightcaps – multiple times. She's been a rising star in South Beach for quite some time, and now, it appears, she's ready to go mainstream.

Welcome to the show!

Sara Cardona has a chance to be special

Wrong, Sara. It's actually closer to 16 million now. Get your facts straight!

What a time to be alive. Something as simple as an innocent end zone post from Hard Rock Stadium can make you an internet star just like that.

There is no rhyme or reason to it, by the way. I've tried to crack this code for years now. ‘What makes an internet star?’ It's totally random. Sometimes, the Algo loves you. Sometimes, it doesn't. Sometimes, America is just hornier than other times.

And, of course, sometimes Antonio Brown shoots his shot:

What a meme to use. My God. Anyone out there wanna decipher what it means? No? Crickets? Okeedokee then! Moving on …

Sara Cardona is clearly here to stay, boys and girls. NFL season is just now starting to heat up, and so are the reporters down in Miami. This is her time to shine.

Can she capitalize on this fame? We'll see. The internet is ruthless. It giveth, and it taketh away. Time is ticking. The next hot sideline girl is waiting in the wings.

Let's see how Sara stays relevant. I can't wait to find out.