Tom Cruise Earns Epic Honor From The Military

Tom Cruise earned an awesome award from the United States Navy.

Cruise's two "Top Gun" films are two of the most famous military movies ever made, and "Maverick" helped bring movie theaters back after the pandemic.

Both films are unapologetically fun, pro-America and really cool. They're made for dudes who love fast planes, explosions and good looking women.

Now, his success on the big screen has earned him a pretty neat award. The Navy awarded Cruise the Distinguished Public Service Award for "outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps," according to The Associated Press.

The award is the Navy's highest honor for civilians.

"I admire all of the servicemen and women. I know in life, something that is very true to me, is that is to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women," the star actor said in response to winning the award.

While I'm sure the award isn't often meant for actors, Cruise has probably earned the civilian honor if you just look at the massive PR he's given the Navy.

"Top Gun" and "Top Gun: Maverick" could easily be Navy recruiting films without changing much. Both make being a Navy pilot look like the coolest job on the planet, and for good reason.

Being a fighter jet pilot might be the coolest job on the planet! You're flying a plane going at breakneck speeds armed to the teeth.

If that's not cool, then I don't know what is. Now, for his efforts and roles shining a light on the military, Cruise has earned the Distinguished Public Service Award.

It's a very classy move by the Navy.

While we're talking about medals, my great uncle Connie earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses and multiple Air Medals for his service on a bomber in WWII and later in Korea, where he was killed.

Props to the Navy for the cool move and props to Tom Cruise for two awesome "Top Gun" films.