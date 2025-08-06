Bada** Navy SEAL Photos Show Winter Combat Gear, Will Terrify Bad Guys

Navy SEALs can operate in a lot of different conditions.

The United States Navy has several SEAL teams trained in maritime warfare. The bread and butter of the SEALs is to board and clear ships at sea.

However, things changed significantly during the GWOT. The elite Tier Two military organization (SEAL Team Six is a T1 asset) pivoted towards land warfare as combat unfolded in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The SEALs of the GWOT and post-GWOT era are capable of conducting a wide variety of different missions.

Awesome photos of SEALs go viral.

The popular military Instagram page @SOCOM_Archive shared several throwback photos of SEALs from SEAL Team 2 conducting a winter training exercise, and the pictures are awesome.

The SEALs are decked out in gear you will rarely ever see them wearing. That includes guns painted white in order to blend into the surrounding environment.

The men pictured above are the last men you want to see if you're a bad guy hiding in the mountains. They're straight hunters and shooters.

You end up on their list, and you're going to be in for a very bad time. Not only will the SEALs ruin your day, but the air assets they come with will do the exact same.

They're part of the tip of of the sword, and that sword is lethal when it's called upon to act.

