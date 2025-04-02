Military Releases Epic Navy SEALs Video, Footage Is Pure America: WATCH

The military is on fire when it comes to pumping out patriotic videos.

There's been a clear and obvious tone shift since President Donald Trump returned to office and Pete Hegseth was tapped as America's new Secretary of Defense.

The armed forces are focused on one thing and one thing only:

Killing bad guys.

Navy releases awesome special operations video.

In order to have strong armed forces, you need to attract people who want to do very dangerous jobs. That requires a special kind of person, especially when it comes to the world of special operations.

Well, the Navy is doing its best to attract tough warriors, and a new video featuring the SEALs will have you ready to kick down some doors.

Check out the epic video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Navy SEALs are some badass dudes. It's one of the most elite units in the world, and SEAL Team 6 is one of America's top two direct action counter-terrorism units. The other is Delta Force.

We can debate all day about which one is more elite, but there's no question The Unit (also known as CAG) and DEVGRU are both full of absolute hitters.

If you're in trouble and ST6 answers the call, then you're likely going to be just fine. It's a wrap for the bad guys when they show up on target.

America's military is the greatest in the world, and it's not close. You best believe our guys will take care of business when it's time to flip the switch. That's great news for America and *VERY* bad news for whoever is on the business end of their weapons. God bless the USA and God bless all the men and women answering the call. Let me know what you think of the SEALs at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.