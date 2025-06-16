SEAL Team 6 Operator Shares Crazy Training Stories: WATCH

Hell Week is an grueling and intense part of BUD/S in Navy SEAL selection.

Navy SEAL training is absolutely not a joke.

The Navy SEALs are among America's most elite military units, and have been responsible for a lot of great things going back to when the unit was formed in the 1960s.

They're experts in maritime warfare, and have evolved during the GWOT era into a proficient ground warfare unit as well.

To put it as simply as possible, you don't want problems with the SEALs.

Former SEAL Team 6 operator shares wild training stories.

Men hoping to join the SEALs have to successfully pass BUD/S - a brutal selection and assessment process.

It's easily one of the toughest military training programs in the world, and very few men make it through.

Why do people quit?

Former SEAL Team 6 operator Andy Stumpf, who is now a popular podcaster, revealed that it happens for a lot of unpredictable reasons.

He spoke about Hell Week - the most famous part of BUD/S - and shared some incredible stories with Josh Thurman.

You can watch the two talk about guys throwing in the towel during training below

To be clear, I'm not judging anyone who doesn't make it through BUD/S. I probably wouldn't last one day. They'd tell me to get a nice jog in, and tell me there's no light beer and tacos in the cafeteria.

That'd be more than enough for me to punch out. It takes a very special kind of person to get through BUD/S.

From what SEALs I know have told me, you can be in great physical shape, but if you're not also mentally tough, then you have absolutely no shot.

For SEALs who want to take it to the next level, they can attend Green Team and attempt to select for SEAL Team 6, where Stumpf served.

ST6 is the Navy's sole Tier One unit, and it's focused on hostage rescue and direct action. It's an entirely different league from what's referred to as white side SEALs.

What do you think of the SEALs and other elite military units?