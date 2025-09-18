Naturally, 84-Year-Old Martha Stewart's DMs Light Up Every Time She Posts A Thirst Trap

If you thought Martha Stewart was spending her time learning the art of the thirst trap in her 80s simply for the fun of it, you're nuts.

She knows exactly what she's doing when she fires one off. She's sending out a Bat-Signal to all that it’s time to slide into those DMs of hers.

Stewart, 84, admitted during an appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends on Wednesday that her thirst traps receive a lot of attention. A surprise to very few.

Host Jenna Bush Hager wanted to know what kind of attention Stewart receives. So she asked, reports Page Six, "Who [has] slid into your DMs with these traps?"

The internet's favorite elderly thirst trapper responded, "Lots of people."

Martha Stewart’s thirst traps keep her DMs buzzing at 84

Having DMs that runneth over doesn’t mean Stewart is tied down to anyone. Why would she do something crazy like that? She has friends that take good care of her.

She told Hager when asked if she was dating anyone special, "No, I’m not dating anybody special. But I have lots of friends, and my friends keep me happy."

That's a beautiful thing, isn't it?

Martha Stewart has lots of friends to keep her happy between all the very important work she's dedicated her life to and those attention-seeking thirst traps. We wouldn’t want it any other way.

Let's be real here. Who could keep up with her anyway?

She's not sitting around falling asleep in the middle of the day watching reruns of her favorite show from thirty years ago. She's still getting up and going to work.

Doctor's appointments aren’t the highlight of her week. If they were, she wouldn't be the thirst-trapping legend who changed the game that she is.

Give her a margarita in a measuring cup, a bikini and let Martha Stewart cook up another DM slide-worthy thirst trap for the people.