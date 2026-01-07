Natalie Gulbis Sends Message To The LPGA LIBS With Trump 'Beast' Pic, Cig Slips On A Q-zip & Reaves Goes Down

What does a retired Green Beret think of Delta Force's work in Venezuela?

— Bo T. writes:

Joe, thanks for coming out strong after the holiday season! Just the right motivator after getting a little on the lazy side in December.

Shout out to the D-boys for a fantastic raid on Caracas, and punting the Russians and the Chinese out of the area. I was there the night Chavez tried his first coup (which failed). For those who don’t know, Venezuela was a great country prior to their fall into socialism. I’m looking forward to going back to Cumana, VZ for some beach time when they get squared away.

I guess Tim Walz will go back to being a HS football coach now? Or maybe a day care operator.

It’s illuminating that nobody is calling Lamar Jackson a "coach killer" now that John Harbaugh got fired. Harbaugh won a Super Bowl with "Mr Elite" Joe Flacco, completely redesigned their offense to pander to Jackson, then watched him go 3-5 in the playoffs. Jackson won 2 MVPs while failing to achieve anything of substance. But the owner fires Harbaugh to "go on a different direction". I’m guessing as a Bengals fan this move puts some salve on the sting of this season..Ravens are going to suck next year.

Had the Q-Zip on this morning to keep the chill off on the course before it got up to a smooth 73. Eat that Mr Canoe.

A new emailer comes out firing

— Doug in Winter Park, Florida sent this one:

Been enjoying your work and the community’s contributions for a good while and finally felt moved to "contribute". First pic builds on Dave in RI’s question about trying new things in 2026. Stockers at Publix (#notsponsored) knew to put the pumpkin soup in the middle. Speaking of Publix (#stillnotsponsored), next is the outparcel Publix liquor store in Harbor Bluffs/Largo where I grew up.

I frequented that Pizza Hut a lot way back in the day. Screencaps is a daily must read for me - thanks for doing what you do.

SEC homer admits his league is a disaster, pending whatever Ole Miss does this week

— Rob M. in Florida, who has ruffled some feathers around here, is back and ready to roll in 2026:

My company shuts down over the Christmas break ( yes, Christmas, not holiday) for two weeks, it’s one of the perks I get because of the industry I’m in. I generally take that time to completely ignore any social media, and quite honestly, I’m a better person for it. Now a few things that need to be addressed.

SEC- Goodness, what a disgrace. I have to own this as one of the bigger SEC homers out there. There was absolutely no excuse for that kind of performance by that conference during the playoffs, pathetic. I will say this in front of the entire ‘Caps community, the B1G was the better conference this year, period. I will now adjust my comments and critiques accordingly going forward. Notre Dame, don’t join the B1G, you’ll never get a sniff of the CFP ever again.

Begging for money- I’ve seen this multiple times here in Florida. If you are doing that, as far as I’m concerned you are the equivalent of the homeless guys standing on the corner with a "will work for food" sign. Except I have a little more respect for the homeless guy, he’s at least standing out in the weather to try and earn some beer money, not rolling down the interstate in a 80k SUV asking for money.

¼ zips- I own two, my wife wears them. If you are married you understand that any comfortable clothing you own will be confiscated by your wife. Some of my favorite shirts are no longer mine, they reside in her pajama drawer. Not sure if I should admit that, but I don’t think it’s anything that could lead to the revoking of my man card.

CBS- Network news is dead, the only people watching it are 70 years old and above. You are watching the last gasps of a dying industry, and I’m here for it. These people are some of the most reprehensible people on the planet. You can’t hate them enough, good riddance.

Happy New Year to the entire community, I’m working on my anger management this year……

Speaking of begging for money, look at what's going on in Rome

— Mike T. is in Rome and just sent me this at 8:36 a.m. He knew this was pure Screencaps content:

This plastic tube is for tips to the restoration workers in the Forum in Rome, Italy.

Kinsey:

How do we feel about this? Fair or foul? I guess there's the mindset of throwing the boys a few coins to buy a coffee for their service. At least they're working. I will give the construction fellas some credit for their ingenuity on this one.

I'm going with this one being fair. I'm OK with it. They're not asking for people to pay for their honeymoon. They're giving people the option of throwing them a few coins, if people are so inclined.

I'm not offended by this one.

EMAIL: JOEKINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

ESPN actually calling out amateur sports behavior

— Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI says:

I mean grains of salt and all that coming from ESPN who has monetized the Little League World Series, but this is a great call out in the last section of the write-up on the hockey World Juniors that just finished in Minnesota:

https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/47527887/world-junior-championship-2026-nhl-best-prospects-draft-teams-players-usa-canada

Kinsey:

Here's the last paragraph from ESPN hockey writer Rachel Kryshak:

Some of the behavior exhibited by players on and off the ice over the last decade is likely related to growing up in an environment that teaches them their athletic talent and accomplishments are more important than the person they become and thus, the way they conduct themselves in the community has left something to be desired.

The ‘Steven Flowe’ grunge wrestler video from this week

— Big John in Houston emailed this morning:

I loved the grunge wrestler video. Yet another example of old person Gen X humor.

My younger brother is a Pearl Jam super fan. He has literally been to hundreds of shows all around the world. (I've been to one, about 25 years ago)

As expected, he did not find that video funny and complained that I was the "6th or 7th person" to send it to him in the last week. No humor at all.

Beer selection in Rome VRBO where the Ts are staying

— Mike T. shows us what's in the cooler:

Greetings from Rome. Moved to Rome yesterday, our host is quite the beer enthusiast!



And here's how the Ts are eating for all the haters out there. That doesn't look like a bottle of wine from Costco.

Content from Tokyo

— JYC reports back:

Hope you had a great New Year!

Sorry it’s been a minute, got back from Tokyo over the weekend and it took a few days to catch up with work (still managed to stay current with Screencaps the entire time).

Looks like you weren’t able to download the larger pictures I previously sent so now that I’m back I converted them to smaller file sizes and I’ll send them with explanations.

The files are still large so it will take 3 – 4 emails. I want to give a shout out to Mike T for all his European updates (hope to make it there soon), finding and sending in content is not as easy as you think.

I’d also like thank you for starting my only daily internet must read and allowing me to contribute.It has really put a new perspective on the way I look and interpret things on vacation.

For example last July we were in Boston taking my son on a tour of Boston College. While on the tour we walked past that great lawn with the stripes and I thought to myself that Joe would have been super impressed.

Then we get back home and a day or two later a picture of that very lawn was on Screencaps. What a small world!

Speaking of BC he got accepted and will be attending in the fall. Being this will be my first and only drop off you may need to rerun the columns from last summer or start a new thread for drop off hints for us newbies who have no experience.

Have a great 2026!

Street Meat at the Tsukiji Market:

The vendors had outstanding looking meats for sale and they would cook it for you right there. We had already eaten so we didn’t sample anything.

Plus at prices ranging at $25 - $65 per skewer my 17 year old son may have run up a tab closer to 4 digits….you’ll see in a couple of years.

Strawberries:

I don’t know if they’re grown locally or imported, but there were tons of these stands all over and every one of them had absolutely pristine fruit like this. You could get them fresh and boxed or in mochi or with other pastries. There were other fruit stands with nice fruit as well but they seem to have an affinity for strawberries.

The slow death of Wendy's

Glyn C. spotted this. He says the sign is coming down because the Wendy's is dead. After seeing Glyn's email, I took a look at Wendy's stock and it's stuck at those tragic lows in the 8s as it has been this winter.

I remember a couple of years ago when so many emailers thought I was crazy for determining that Wendy's would be a dead brand in five years because of the number of meth heads our local Wendy's was hiring.

Yet, here we are. My predictiong is turning out to be true.

#############################

More from JYC's trip tomorrow. I have to get this content all organized. And there are a bunch of other emails piling up. Just when I thought we were going to have a slow week, you guys are delivering.

Let's get rolling on the first hump day of the year. It's busy. You're busy. I'm busy. It's time to work.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :