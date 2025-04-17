Nashville Police Chief Is Being Investigated For Allegedly Having Sex At Work After Texts With Woman Uncovered

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake is currently under investigation for allegedly having sex at work. The Office of Professional Accountability - sounds official - is taking a close look at how he conducts himself on company time.

The allegations, reports FOX 17, were brought to light by a man named Mario Mitchell. He's accused of being the stalker ex-boyfriend of the woman that Chief Drake was allegedly having sex with at work.

Police say they arrested Mitchell earlier this month for stealing the woman's phone. It was the text messages found on the stolen phone between her and Chief Drake that prompted the investigation.

Before we dig a little deeper into this, I want to go on record as being supportive of sex at work for those in law enforcement. Naturally, under certain conditions.

The most important of those conditions being that they aren't banging so much on company time that they can't perform their duties. Which, from the looks of it, wasn’t an issue here.

If the police chief was having sex on the job, they didn’t find out about it because he was missing meetings or going missing during work hours. The alleged text messages pointing to sex at work were found on a stolen phone.

That's not fair to the chief or the woman involved. What evidence is there in the text messages you might ask? Well, not a lot according to WSMV 4, who reviewed the messages.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake reportedly sent text messages with emojis associated with sex

There's no proof, according to the news outlet, that Chief Drake and Lawless Mitchell, the woman he was in a relationship with at the time and who is the director of children and youth services for the mayor's office, had sex in his office.

They report that in one text exchange, the two discussed "having sexual relations" and where they should meet. He invites her to his office, adding what is my favorite part of the entire story: "emojis routinely associated with sex."

Another exchange between the two details Chief Drake sending Lawless times that he'd be in his office along with "another sexual reference."

If being on the police chief's side here is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

So what he's firing off possible horny texts in the middle of the day while inviting a woman to his office? I don't even care if the allegations are true.

There's no need to conduct this investigation. They would never have found out about it if the ex hadn’t stolen the woman's phone. Let the man have some passion and joy in his life. It's not easy protecting and serving.