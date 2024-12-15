NASCAR's Ryan Blaney & Hooters Hall Of Famer Gianna Tulio Tied The Knot In Aspen

NASCAR star Ryan Blaney is a married man. After finishing the season in second place and missing out on back-to-back titles by just five points, he married his girlfriend of more than four years, Gianna Tulio.

The Team Penske driver/2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hooters Hall of Famer tied the knot last Thursday, December 12, in Aspen, Colorado.

The wedding came exactly one year after they were engaged and a few months after Tulio's "bikinis and martinis" summer bachelorette party. Who could forget that as the group torched Charleston and the Isle of Palms in South Carolina?

According to PEOPLE, the theme of the ceremony in Aspen was "Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair." I have to be honest here, I didn’t know weddings had themes.

Evidently they do. The reason these two picked this time of year is because it's one of their favorite times of year with the holidays and whatnot.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio are now a married NASCAR couple

"The winter holidays are one of our favorite times of the year," Tulio told PEOPLE. "We appreciate the ambiance of the holiday decor and how intimate that time is. We love all the crackling fires we get to snuggle up by and be cozy. So when we went to visit wedding venues in Aspen last winter, we had all of those favorite things nestled in that small town."

There are some that would possibly question the timing of a destination wedding. For the record, I would never do that, but there are some that would.

Even with the winter holiday wedding in Aspen, they had around 150 to 200 of their closest family and friends in attendance. That includes some guests from the NASCAR world like Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy, to name a few.

Congratulations to the Blaneys. Who doesn’t love the professional driver and Hooters girl living happily ever after? I know I do.

Who knows? Maybe one day Blaney will add "Hall of Famer" to his bio like his bride has already done.