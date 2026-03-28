NASCAR's Hot Mom Natalie Decker Is 'Ridin' Dirty' This Weekend, Tiger Woods Gets Out Of Jail & Chili Pizza!
NASCAR great Natalie Decker is getting some time behind the wheel this weekend as she tackles a dirt track.
We survived the gorilla hail in NW Ohio, the rioting in Cincinnati and the rigors of I-75 for just over 1100 miles
Last night, the first thing my stepfather asked was if I saw the riots that broke out in Cincinnati Thursday night as we were driving through the Queen City.
"What riots?" I said, thinking he was just messing with me.
Turns out he was serious. I had no idea. None. I'd just spent the last 27 hours either driving or sleeping.
I'd soon learn we dodged a couple of bullets on the way down to the Sunshine State.
- The Gorilla Hail — as promised by the weather guys, Reed Timmer and Ryan Hall Y'all, did materialize across NW Ohio. We left at 5, as I planned, and it was black behind us as we rolled past Findlay. I never had to turn on the wipers the whole way to Largo. We literally outran the Gorilla Hail.
- We passed through Cincinnati at 8 p.m. Thursday night. The rioters were going nuts at that exact moment.
Questions and observations from the road:
- What's up with so many people with Georgia handicap license plates going 90 mph on I-75 south between Atlanta and the Florida border? Do you even need to be handicapped to get a handicap Georgia tag?
- I get that gas prices are high, but I was shocked by the lack of RVs on the road. We might've passed 10 in 17 hours. It was so odd.
- If you're going to play the license plate game, do semi plates count? I say they shouldn't count. Screencaps Jr. says they should. Then, Mrs. Screencaps sided with him so I was outnumbered. Screencaps the III doesn't care one way or the other.
- I give the 3.5L V6 Honda Odyssey so much credit. Outside of the Tennessee mountains/hills, we got 30 MPG.
- Comfort level of the captain's seats: 10/10
- We stopped at Buc'ees in Richmond, KY and the one in Macon, GA. Two years ago, we stopped at the Richmond store and it was a mess. The restrooms were a disaster. This time, the staff had the place immaculate. The same could be said for the Macon, GA location, even though the place was absolutely PACKED.
- It's official, Mrs. Screencaps actually agrees with me that LaQuinta might be our new favorite budget hotel. She actually loved the beds, which is saying something. I loved the beds and pillows. I'm so used to LaQuinta in the north being drug dens that I couldn't believe LaQuinta is actually an option in the south. The game has officially changed.
Now it's time to go dark for a few days and soak up the sunshine and play some golf. My mom says I can play on the trailer park course as much as I want until dark this weekend. It's time to get some swings in.
CONTACT ME, BUT REMEMBER, I WILL NOT LOOK AT YOUR EMAILS UNTIL PROBABLY NEXT FRIDAY NIGHT WHEN I'LL PREPARE TO PUMP OUT SATURDAY SCREENCAPS
I'm on vacation this week.
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