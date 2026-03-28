NASCAR's Hot Mom Natalie Decker Is 'Ridin' Dirty' This Weekend, Tiger Woods Gets Out Of Jail & Chili Pizza!

NASCAR great Natalie Decker is getting some time behind the wheel this weekend as she tackles a dirt track.

We survived the gorilla hail in NW Ohio, the rioting in Cincinnati and the rigors of I-75 for just over 1100 miles

Last night, the first thing my stepfather asked was if I saw the riots that broke out in Cincinnati Thursday night as we were driving through the Queen City.

"What riots?" I said, thinking he was just messing with me.

Turns out he was serious. I had no idea. None. I'd just spent the last 27 hours either driving or sleeping.

I'd soon learn we dodged a couple of bullets on the way down to the Sunshine State.

The Gorilla Hail — as promised by the weather guys, Reed Timmer and Ryan Hall Y'all, did materialize across NW Ohio. We left at 5, as I planned, and it was black behind us as we rolled past Findlay. I never had to turn on the wipers the whole way to Largo. We literally outran the Gorilla Hail. We passed through Cincinnati at 8 p.m. Thursday night. The rioters were going nuts at that exact moment.

Questions and observations from the road:

What's up with so many people with Georgia handicap license plates going 90 mph on I-75 south between Atlanta and the Florida border? Do you even need to be handicapped to get a handicap Georgia tag?

I get that gas prices are high, but I was shocked by the lack of RVs on the road. We might've passed 10 in 17 hours. It was so odd.

If you're going to play the license plate game, do semi plates count? I say they shouldn't count. Screencaps Jr. says they should. Then, Mrs. Screencaps sided with him so I was outnumbered. Screencaps the III doesn't care one way or the other.

I give the 3.5L V6 Honda Odyssey so much credit. Outside of the Tennessee mountains/hills, we got 30 MPG.

Comfort level of the captain's seats: 10/10

We stopped at Buc'ees in Richmond, KY and the one in Macon, GA. Two years ago, we stopped at the Richmond store and it was a mess. The restrooms were a disaster. This time, the staff had the place immaculate. The same could be said for the Macon, GA location, even though the place was absolutely PACKED.

It's official, Mrs. Screencaps actually agrees with me that LaQuinta might be our new favorite budget hotel. She actually loved the beds, which is saying something. I loved the beds and pillows. I'm so used to LaQuinta in the north being drug dens that I couldn't believe LaQuinta is actually an option in the south. The game has officially changed.

Now it's time to go dark for a few days and soak up the sunshine and play some golf. My mom says I can play on the trailer park course as much as I want until dark this weekend. It's time to get some swings in.

CONTACT ME, BUT REMEMBER, I WILL NOT LOOK AT YOUR EMAILS UNTIL PROBABLY NEXT FRIDAY NIGHT WHEN I'LL PREPARE TO PUMP OUT SATURDAY SCREENCAPS

I'm on vacation this week.

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