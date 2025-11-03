NASCAR's Austin Dillon Proves He's A Romantic At Heart By Trying To Hook Fellow Driver Up With Sydney Sweeney

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tried his best to play matchmaker at the final race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

The biggest name in pop culture, Sydney Sweeney, was there. While other drivers were busy falling all over themselves to meet her, Dillon, a married man, had another plan.

He wanted to introduce driver William Byron to the actress and hopefully hook him up with her. Dillon grabbed Byron, who wasn’t one of the drivers clawing their way over to meet Sweeney, and escorted him over to where the actress was standing.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Dillon practically moved another driver who was talking to Sweeney at the time, out of the way after he turned to Byron and told him he was hooking him up.

The hopeful matchmaker then guided Byron over to shake hands with her. He looked on and patted the driver on the back. The exchange between the two was brief, and likely very awkward for Byron.

Austin Dillon Turns NASCAR’s Final Race Into a Matchmaking Mission

Sweeney had met so many drivers and talked boobs with Sophie Cunningham, it wasn’t going to be easy to breakthrough and standout. Dillon knew this and cranked that awkwardness up to a new level.

In doing so, he likely felt he was keeping his promise to Byron. That's when he let the actress know exactly why he was introducing her to his buddy. It wasn't for the fun of it, he's a romantic at heart who was hoping some sparks would fly between them.

Austin Dillon has a vision for the two. He thinks they could do big things together. Like annoying a sport's entire fan base. He said to Sweeney, "Travis and Taylor would have nothing on y'all two!"

I highly doubt a Sydney Sweeney and William Byron relationship would be bigger than Travis and Taylor, but props to Dillon for going out of his way for presumably a buddy of his. It's the ultimate wingman/matchmaker move.