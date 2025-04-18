NASCAR Wife Gianna Blaney Soaks Up The Rays Of St. Lucia On Spring Break Trip, Hooters Honors Lee Corso & MEAT

I'm already mad at the Reds one night after buying the entire season TV package on FanDuel

After a couple of years of not seeing many Reds games because of Fox Sports Ohio blackout rules that required us to watch Indians and Tigers games, I pulled the trigger on the new FanDuel package where I can watch every Reds game.

Perfect, let's sit down as a family on a Thursday night and watch the Thursday afternoon game replay.

And then this happened. Theeeee worst TV broadcast I'd ever experienced. I should grab a stopwatch and count the amount of dead air in Thursday's game. The 3rd inning might go down as one of the worst in broadcasting history.

Barry Larkin is the color analyst.

There are multiple times when it feels like he either went home, he's on the toilet taking a dump or they're having technical difficulties in the booth.

Was it just me? Am I just not up on how modern broadcast teams call baseball games? Is this what baseball purists want?

Contrast this with the fun we saw out of the Braves broadcast earlier this week with Wiley Ballard getting phone numbers and I'm left wondering if I've made a very bad financial decision buying the Reds' season.

And then I think of how the Tigers have Jason Benetti in the booth doing this. GIVE ME THIS! Where is the fun, Cincinnati? This is FUN!

Speaking of frustrated, if I have one more kid tell me that he knows everything about baseball because he also plays travel baseball

Last night, the kid that keeps telling me he plays travel ball proceeded to take infield practice and make at least a half-dozen mistakes that a travel ball kid shouldn't make like positioning on a field and a horrendous habit of fielding with his glove off to the left side on a basic ground ball at straight at him.

I was also told by him the other day that he won't have any trouble swinging his bat (it's too big for him) because he gets it around in travel ball.

Parents, I IMPLORE to you to stop getting ripped off. Your kids are coming to me thinking that TRAVEL ball means they're better than the other kids on my teams because of a word.

If I'm getting these kids, there have to be others out there working the rec leagues who are experiencing the same thing.

Screencaps reader reacts to Mother Jones declaring the dogs are "environmental villains"

— Drew in Katy, Texas makes a great point:

Have you ever stopped to consider how much energy is used around the world every day just to keep lights on all night only for security against crime? In and around homes when everyone is asleep. In and around businesses when they are closed. In parking lots and along roadways. Therefore, criminals create environmental damage. Dogs? No! But the left is always focused somewhere other than the real root causes of problems.

I wondered if anyone would catch that Elon line

— Dan from Arizona was reading my work:

"Swinging dick sperm slinger" LMAO!!! That’s a grade A line right there Joe, well done. I feel like there’s a fantasy football team name in there somewhere.

This might be one of the most absurd digs at Northerners that I've ever received

— Jaime in Humble, TX writes:

I follow your yard / lawn mowing stuff religiously, partly because I find it hysterically funny and partly because I hate yardwork. Living in the swamps of Houston right now, where St. Augustine is a green

religious icon and not a city in Florida.

If it wasn't for grass, there probably would be no need for HOA's and we sure as hell don't need any

more of those. I'm from the desert of West Texas, where any turfgrass is an invasive species and has been outlawed in yards all over the place to save water.

I can't figure out the fascination with grass, must be a Yankee thing.

Personally, I'd prefer a desert or zero-landscaped yard so that my water bill will go down and I can spend my weekends sitting on my porch watching other guys mow their yards, but the HOA doesn't allow stuff like that. I'm thinking you should do a poll to see if there are enough people to start a He Man Yardwork Haters Club. Membership would be free and we could probably come up with an awesome t-shirt, too.



Having said that, since I have to do yardwork lest that damn green stuff overrun my house, my weapon of choice is a 10-year old four-wheel-drive Husqvarna push mower with a Honda engine that I inherited from my son when he moved back home from Florida. He got smart and got Mexicans to

do his yard.

At my house, I am the Mexicans. I had to replace the carburetor (which was cheaper than rebuilding it) because it had been sitting in his shed for nearly that entire decade. Makes the hated chore go much faster so I can spend more time doing really important things like falling asleep watching golf, Formula 1 and NASCAR on TV....



Grilled some killer beef and chicken fajitas for my mom's 90th birthday celebration a few weeks ago, BTW....

Kinsey:

Jaime, grass is a Yankee thing? Come on. You're better than this.

Did you see that Augusta, Georgia golf event over the weekend that people in the South take incredible pride in because of its green grass?

Have you ever noticed how many Thursday Night Mowing League members come from across the South? Texans have ranked in the league's top 10 for the last two years.

Analysis of bubble butts in 2025

— Herb in Roswell, GA has a couple of things to get off his chest:

Great job, as always. Curious if I am the only one who thinks the "bubble butts" on so many women look ridiculous. I know we all love our curves, but at some point???

I would further add, whoever came up with the tight waist and massive jeans look for women, should be taken out back. Horrible look that has to die soon, if you ask me.

Kinsey:

Are you talking about Paige Spiranac and her bodysuit, Herb?

First-time emailed checks in on Boomers escalating the participation trophy problem in society while being the biggest to scream about it

— Scot in Highlands Ranch, Colorado writes:

As a Boomer parent, participation trophies were certainly out there, but I cannot remember a time when my daughter was presented with one. Motto was always, "Second place is the first to lose".

Kinsey:

That's fair.

Soccer in the 1980s comes into my mind as where this really exploded. I grew up in a town of 5,000 people and the soccer league gave out ribbons, so I can't be the only one in the United States who had that experience.

Reader: Why I shed a tear when Rory won

— Eric tells me:

The only reason I felt emotional when Rory won the Masters, was because I had a 500.00 bet on Justin Rose.. Golf followers are the softest in the world of sports; Which is characterized by Jim Nantz and his fake androgynous voice when making calls at the Masters.

But I do have a question.

If I have a wager on a player, Zach Johnson for example to finish in the Top 10; and he finishes T-8, should I get the payout? The betting platform I use said no, because he "Technically" finished 11th with the others that tied him.. Even though he got 8th place money.

Kinsey:

He finished T-8. You should get the payout. I'd change betting platforms, but I don't bet on golf.

That first mow of the season

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY says:

Northeast been tough with 40° temps but today, Thursday 4/17 I'm unofficially joining the Thursday Night Mowing League.

After 35 pulls the trusty old Husqvarna started up. Can you smell the success. With costs rising, I'm gonna do Spring cleanup all by my lonesome. Mowing, trimming, mulching, new steps between pool and deck, etc etc. Not easy doing the entire 1/2 acre at 60 but hey it's therapy, right?

Have the Ego snowblower, so I will get the Ego mower in short time. Will keep you updated on that.

Starting on my badminton

yard.

Is the 5" inseam the correct length for shorts this summer?

I was thinking the 7" inseam was better, but I'm going to defer to the readers on this one.

Masters Anonymous Employee #2 reviews his first year working the Masters

— MAE#2 writes:

Not knowing what I really signed up for, I woke up early on Monday to start my adventure. Rain did not allow me to enjoy a normal day at the Masters nor its concessions. On to Tuesday’s early wake up!

Clocked in before 6am, walked to the concession stand to handle some business. Thereafter I started a daily tradition, unlike any other. I walked to the 2nd hole. Across the fairway, the first signs of daylight began to peak. The briliant colors contrasted with the dark silhouettes of the towering pines and the shrubbery surrounding their trucks. The low constant hum came from my right. I turned my head to see headlights popping up over the ridge, one by one, all moving in staggered formation at a constant speed. The team rolled along until the first one stopped at a crossroad. After the seven lawn machines gathered, they paused for a moment before darting off in another direction like aliens on a mission.

Walking over to the 8th green and 9th tee box as scores of golf carts were making the journey to and fro locations across Augusta. While the work here was still by machine, it was speciallzed as each man maneuvered to precisely craft their area to exact specifications. As I turned to walk back to my stand, the sun was now projecting its almost full rays across the recently trimmed fairway, revealing its crisp cut and edging. Back to my original spot, I turned once again to absorb the beauty and appreciate God.

Including the majestic morning scene, a similar crescendo occurred each day and for the week. Slow starts with hectic finishes. In my green jacket as the cooler than usual mornings required, we operated the Initial concession setup of our four lanes followed by the supervisor pep talk and necessary stretching. Ready to man our stations! Early patrons grabbing their breakfast with a few brave souls pairing it with a beer.

The rhythm dramatically quickened as the crowds reached our piece of heaven. Need more food, more supplies, more workers and more breaks - only the food and supplies were forthcoming and in a hap-hazard fashion. Legs ached, shoulders tightened, back stiffened - the first break was too early and lunch was too late due to staffing demands. Where is my second break? Along with my unfavorable concession location compared to the second nine, all resulting in less time to enjoy golf and the course. With the rush subsiding, available lanes were systematically closed with food and supplies shifting to an open lane.

Finally the last lane was closed at 5pm, coinciding with beer sales stopping. Let’s repeat 11+ hours again tomorrow! Sunday was the creme de la creme for craziest as 1/3 of the staff did not show, the supervisor allowed some employees to lose focus, food and supplies were in short order, and closing time was 1 hour later.

At 6pm Sunday, my supervisor shouted "you’re done, go enjoy some golf". As I clocked out for one last time, I heard for the first time from my concession stand the roar of the crowd followed by the chants of "Rory".

I had to make a decision without the aid of a cellphone or updated manual scorecards nearby - the patron’s info me about 90 minutes ago that Rory was up by 3 (was he drunk?), the recent chants (did Rory wrap it up on the 15th or 16th hole with a great shot?), the need to drag my exhausted body to the other side of Augusta and fight 70k people for a spot to maybe see some golf (did I mention I need ankle replacement surgery this summer?).

The decision was made - visit the pro shop one more time and then start my long journey home. I called my wife from the car, only to be shocked to hear her say "Can I call you back when the playoff is over?"

Maybe again next year with a better work location!

#########################

I wish all of you a great Easter weekend. Enjoy the family time and some holiday time off.

We'll be here working away, providing you with reading material. Have a great Good Friday on the golf links. Here, it's going to be 80 degrees and sunny. The birds are chirping and the windows are going to be open. That's a great day in April.

Take care.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail.

