NASCAR Wife Gianna Blaney Posts More Spring Break Photos Taken By Her Husband, Shaq Had To Go & MJ In Attic

What else were we going to do on a Monday night with 40 mph winds? Might as well take the kids to see Minecraft. Screencaps the III was hammering us to go see it and his high-pressure tactics finally worked to the point where we pulled the trigger last night.

There were eight movie previews and three commercials after the lights went down

Total time for previews: 25 minutes (I checked my phone)

Posted movie start time: 6:35

Actual start time: 7:00

Adjust your movie attendance accordingly

Medium popcorn: $7.75

Why is this movie doing so well ($720 million in box office sales through the weekend)? Yes, they came up with a movie that kids love, but there's plenty of Jack Black and Jason Momoa slapstick comedy for adults who need a good laugh after living a very serious life.

Going in, I knew enough about the game to understand the plot line, but it's not necessary. If you don't laugh at Black & Momoa, you're having a bad day and need a nap.

Jack Black was the perfect actor for the ‘Steve’ character. It was like I was watching 1990s comedies thanks to Black's absurdity. His belly is ridiculous. The beard is ridiculous. His antics are ridiculous, but it all works so well.

No, kids didn't throw popcorn in the air during the chicken jockey scene. A theater that holds 366 people was occupied by our family of four and then three adults 20 rows behind us.

It's probably been a year since I've been to a theater. I forgot just how great the audio is at the theater. Mission Impossible is coming this summer. That is now on my agenda.

I did notice that Snow White is nowhere to be found at the theater. A quick check reveals that Disney's big woke project has failed to make $100 million in the U.S. and hasn't reached $200 million globally. In other words, it was a certified failure. A big failure. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. reportedly spent $150 million to make the Minecraft movie.

Grade: 10 out of 10 according to Screencaps the III.

What is the most useless piece of tech you own?

I look at this microwave and then I think of the Graceland house tour and the tech that Elvis was working with in his kitchen. Would Elvis have been pro-smart microwave? I like to think he would've rejected this.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

Do you own a smart fridge? Sell me on it

I'm all ears on why the smart fridge is the future of kitchens. Does it keep inventory and then send grocery lists to Kroger, who then sends groceries via a delivery service to my door?

Personally, the most useless tech I own is the navigation on our Toyota. It's never used. If we're using navigation, it's through a phone. I thought my dad was nuts when he would always buy trucks that had crank windows, but I'm now at that age where I'm starting to get it.

There's still something amazing about simplicity.

As I sit here and think a little deeper, there's also this tech option on the Weber grill I bought where I can sinc my phone to some device that I'm supposed to connect to the grill which will then send me alerts on meat temperature, blah, blah, blah.

Useless.

I have a meat thermometer. It does just fine.

What did people do to cook meat before their phones told them it was time to pull the food off the grill?

Screencaps readers who have played Landman

— Jacob B. has played at one of the hardest courses in the world to land a tee time:

Landman is golfers heaven. Passed through last summer and it was everything it was cracked up to be. Rolling corn fields that us southerners aren’t used to seeing

Do colleges still use ‘Recruiting Hostesses’ now that NIL is here?

I had an anonymous emailer who was terrified to be named or include his email because he currently has a kid going through the recruiting process.

The premise of the email was the dad wondering if the ‘Recruiting Hostesses’ have become something of legitimized call girls who are offered sponsorship through Instagram or some other form of payment.

I would assume the SEC still deploys the hostesses to keep the recruits entertained. Sure, money talks, but it only makes sense if a jacked-up high school senior would want to make multiple college visits. Think back to your college visits and your first taste of college bars.

This is big-time sports. It's all hands on deck.

IMO, hostesses are still doing work.

Guys, I can't emphasize this enough: Based on the stuff I've had women email me about their lives around athletes over the years, if you can think it up, it's going on. There's also stuff going on well beyond what you can think up.

The State of Travel Ball: What are you seeing out there?

— Mike in CT writes:

Traveled from the northeast to Alabama to watch my godson play in a high school baseball tournament (my family's "travel ball" is field hockey). I didn't see any celebrations like the one you showed today, but I did see a few things that I was shocked at:

1. I saw a team first pitch steal 2nd in the 6th inning of a game they were leading 9-0. Back in my day this was unacceptable.

2. I saw a player get picked off second base in the 5th inning of a game they were down 7-1 in, for the third out, on the third pick-off attempt! You are down 7-1, stand on the base!!!

For the baseball travel Dads: Is this normal now? You can steal up 9 runs? You are willing to risk getting picked off in a game you are down 6 runs in? Why? And why is the pitcher trying to pick a kid off 2nd three times with a 6-run lead?

Kinsey:

Mike, I'm glad you got to see some of this filth that has infiltrated youth baseball. Stealing the bag is probably one of the least offensive things the team did that day. The getting picked off second thing was probably for the best so the family could get home, so mom and dad could actually have a weekend that didn't include sitting at a ballpark.

— Steve B. in Grand Junction, Colorado writes:

So jealous of your White House visit. Last year was the Masters. This year the White House. Not sure you're going to be able to top that in 2026 unless you're riding in a Blue Origin flight with Sydney Sweeney.

To answer your travel ball question. In two years of travel ball I've seen:

Games in the snow

Games in 100 degrees

A 32 to 1 loss.

F bombs and threats flying around between angry Dads before near-fights.

A VOLUNTEER travel ball head coach get fired mid-season. (Not for personal reasons, but because the team wasn't winning.)

But I've never seen a home run trot in travel ball, and hopefully never will. These are 12 and 13 year-old boys, so I wouldn't put it past some of our pitchers to drill the kid next at-bat.

Keep up the good work.

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston got in on this one:

My son is a senior in HS so I have not been around 10u ball in a while, but that kid's HR trot was way over the top. Hopefully the coach pulled the kid aside after the game or at the next practice and had a conversation about respecting the game. Their coach definitely could encourage that crap, but it is not necessarily the coach's fault.

Those boys are just 10 years old and they watch alot of highlights & TikToks (video games too), and the coach can only do so much.

Also note that 10u might be the peak of craziness.

Shortly after that it starts to get a little smaller with some kids dropping out for other sports, or non-sports. Crazy is not unique to travel baseball though. Go watch the celebrations at club soccer, 7 on 7 football, etc and you'll find lots of pimping there as well. PS - I have never seen an ump cam recording video in the middle of the field during a game.

PSS - AP tests are for "Advanced Placement" courses. AP classes are offered at some high schools and they count for college credits later.

Senior Assassin has been around for two decades?

— Brad S. writes:

There is a great film that uses the assassin game as the initial plot for the movie. It's called Big Trouble, based on the Dave Barry book.

It's a star-studded cast with Rene Russo, Tim Allen, Stanley Tucci, Sofia Vergara, Dennis Farina, Patrick Warburton and many more.



Why have you never heard of the movie, even though there was a $6 million marketing budget? The film was set to be released on September 21, 2001. Because the movie has a terrorist subplot along with a stolen nuke (yes, it is a comedy), Disney pulled its release.



So if we do the math, the assassin game is nothing new; It's been around for over two decades!



By the way, it's free on most streaming platforms. It's a very funny movie. IMHO

How I test to see if Screencaps readers are writing

— Brent P. has a big problem when I tell readers to go give 110% at life:

I know you are just checking to see if I am alive.

The Libs are calling dogs ‘environmental villains’

— Cody writes:

I'm catching up on some of your articles and I had to give you props for the sign-off on the dogs destroying the climate article. "Hug your dogs tonight". That made me laugh. Thanks!

That is it for this morning. I've left you with plenty of topics to think about and email me during a quiet part of your day. The sun is out, the wind is supposed to be 5 to 10 mph MAX and the birds are chirping in happiness after 40 mph gusts that thought about taking down our basketball hoop.

Let's go have a great day of life. Give 100% at that sales meeting. Tell your gate agent thank you if she upgrades your seat. Take advantage of those first class drinks.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

