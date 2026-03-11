NASCAR Hopeful Lindsay Brewer Could Be The Next Danica Patrick Even In The Gym, Bam's Ball & Chuck's Golf Game

Lindsay Brewer hits the gym and it's reminding many of Danica Patrick's punishing workouts.

Yes, I watched Wright State come back from 10 down to punch a ticket to the Big Dance

This is my yearly reminder of what college basketball means in my hometown of Dayton, Ohio. It Just Means More® to those of us who were born in the Miami Valley. Our ancestors loved the Dayton Flyers. That love for college basketball extended into the suburbs when Wright State built a massive arena in 1990 for a team that became D1 in 1987 that played in the shadow of UD.

Can Wright State get its first ever NCAA win this year? The Raiders have guards. How do teams win in the NCAA? Guard play. I'm not calling an early upset here, but remember the name TJ Burch.

It's always amusing when I hear of someone shocked that Dayton is on TV ratings lists like this one. We truly do live for college basketball. Do people in Dayton care about the NBA? Barely. When I was growing up, the only NBA games we saw were the Bulls on WGN and the Hawks on TBS. Outside of that, it was whatever the national outlets gave us.

The only Cleveland Cavaliers games I ever saw growing up with TimeWarner cable were when MJ was beating their asses.

High school and college basketball were our pro teams. That tradition continues.

— Chris B. in Florida reminds me:

The first two days of March Madness are the busiest days of the year for vasectomies too (my doctor told me). Schedule an early morning appointment, and it’s "Sorry, Honey, the doctor said I have to sit on the couch all weekend."

— Speaking of basketball, Mike in Nevada has a problem with last night's 83-point game from Bam Adebayo:

First time, long time and not sure why, of all things, this story is what prompted me to email, but for an odd reason I find myself defending Kobe's 81 versus Bam's 83 (which, for the record, unlike Kobe's night against Toronto I couldn't care less of today's NBA and haven't watched in years but couldn't avoid the headlines).

Solely based on position and comparing box scores...

Kobe shot better than 50% (Guard position vs Center position) including 7/13 from 3PT land and 18/20 at the line. Bam shot less than 50%, took 22 from deep and here's the kicker.....attempted 43 free throws! No one shoots that many unless they're at Chuck E Cheese on the Super Shot machine trying to get enough tickets for a solid "behind the counter" prize.

Glad I got my "old man" rant off my chest.

Keep doing what you're doing!

Ask A Screencaps Reader Whose Family Is In The Convenience Store Business

My question: What's the No. 1 item people buy when they actually walk into a store since gas isn't the big money maker for convenience stores?

— Anonymous Convenience Store Family Guy writes:

Great question. The short answer is that cigarettes are still the biggest dollar driver when someone walks into a convenience store, but beverages dominate the actual item count.

Looking at our data, the single item people buy most often is a 20oz bottle of Mountain Dew—though we are in East Tennessee. Right behind that are energy drinks such as Red Bull and Monster. Marlboro cigarettes are also near the top both in units and total dollars.

So your assumption is mostly right: cigarettes are a huge revenue driver, and beer is important as well, but a lot of trips are actually driven by a drink purchase.

One item that might surprise readers is bananas. They’re a consistent top seller in terms of units. We sell thousands each year because a lot of morning customers—construction workers, commuters, etc.—grab a drink and a quick snack on the way to work.

The biggest trend right now is nicotine pouches like ZYN. They’re climbing quickly in sales and starting to rival traditional smokeless tobacco products.

In short, the classic convenience store run is still alive and well—someone walks in for cigarettes or a drink and often leaves with an energy drink, soda, or quick snack.

Another interesting trend across the industry is food. Convenience stores are cooking much better food than they used to, and food sales are growing rapidly as we compete with quick-service restaurants. It might be an interesting thread to explore where people are eating these days and whether convenience stores are capturing sales for pizza, burgers, and chicken that might otherwise have gone to places like Wendy’s. We definitely believe we’re seeing that shift in our stores.

Happy to share more detail if helpful or be available for anything related to fuel, convenience retail, transport, or small business. I think the whole OutKick team is very entertaining, and I appreciate both the fun and the knowledge sharing.

Kinsey:

This is the info that keeps you guys coming back. Why are there bananas for sale at gas stations? People are buying them and there's profit! Take it from a guy who knows convenience stores in eastern Tennessee.

Are there any readers who will step up and share their food habits at convenience stores? Are you eating ready-to-eat burgers at the convenience stores? Is there an item these stores sell that I'm not thinking of that are great? Corn dogs?

Let me know:

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Screencaps reader appreciates the lesson on gas prices provided by fellow readers

— Bob K. responds:

Wow, this is why I love the Screencap community, you guys blew my Arkansas State / Edinboro University communication degree mind. A not very smart man from Jacksonville, Florida via Pittsburgh named Bob can ask a question that is out of his wheelhouse and he gets guys an Economist, a guy who owns convenience stores and a guy from West Lafayette ( my dad played TE for Purdue, so go West Lafayette ) to answer and educate me on the pricing of oil / gas.

Full disclosure, I might not have understood all your answers, but I got the vast majority and appreciate the education, now I feel I can at least discuss when the topic comes up and not be to much of an idiot.

Again, Screencaps is for all of us guys just trying to figure out life and to keep it moving, of course I like the IG girls ( FYI, for some reason Hedi is my favorite ) but just guys dealing with life issues is what is important to me. Keep up the good work boys.

What do you win at a wife-carrying contest in England?

— Beer Guy Thomas V. thought this was unique and he's right. The winning team took home a keg of ale:

https://www.wral.com/news/ap/2afe2-finnish-pair-wins-a-barrel-of-ale-in-annual-wife-carrying-contest-in-england/

Doing Spring Break as a retiree

— Galen D. is making up for Spring Breaks he missed over the years:

Hey Joe, happy almost Spring and I'm reliving all those Spring Break memories that your asked for. My Spring Break history is probably different than most. I've lived a LOT of SBs!

Yes, high school and college SBs in Myrtle Beach, SC were a must for us Johnson City, TN kids of the early 70's. Then, those of us that chose the 8 year college plan still took advantage of the debauchery.

The professional part of my career lended itself perfectly into my SB routine as an educator and basketball coach. I moved to Atlanta and upgraded my SB game to Key West and Cancun in the 86-87 years and was on the beach in Key West for Haley's Comet in '86.

Panama City replaced Myrtle Beach as the preferred destination after my move to ATL. Numerous trips to PCB during the "Golden Years" of MTV Spring Breaks at Spinnakers and Club LaVela for my "young adult years."

Life settled down a little with marriage and a kid then Disney and Hilton Head replaced the wild party spots and I was better off for it. I realized that I had moved to a different phase of SBs.

But, it was not over because travel softball and AAU basketball eventually sucked my SB dry! I lived the life you are bitching about in the '00s with a SB/BB tournament EVERY SB for years! Panama City made sure they had a "World Series" during Atlanta schools SB!

Retirement hit and Spring Break was not a big deal. Then my buddies of 55+ years decided we should go on a camping trip together. You featured us in a March of 2022 column. That started the Spring Break tradition again. We have followed it through until now.

First pic is from your 2022 post and the last one is of 2025 leaving on a jet plane... 50th anniversary of our Seniors of 1975 Spring Break! I'm gonna tie this in with the friends topic that you have had going. I am blessed with a some friends of 55+ years and I will call them lifers. Thanks, Joe for letting us share these journeys with you over the years and all the Screen Cappers!

The rise of Max Velocity, a true Internet star

— Adam W. in Nebraska tells me more about weather guy Max Velocity who will never need a TV career. He's doing just fine on the Internet:

I can’t stop watching MaxVelocity. I would rather watch this live than any ESPN talking head show of wokeness.

What can you buy from an Italian food truck? This is $9.26 USD

— Mike T. shows us in Panzano, Italy:

This Beef belly sandwich was bought from the famous Dario Cecchins food truck in Panzano, Italy €8.

It’s like a Au Jus pot roast sandwich, absolutely delicious! Dario is famous for his steak dinners in Panzano.

Great emails this morning. Great passion. Readers are inquisitive. Emails are piling up. This column has never been hotter than it is right now.

I'm busy. You're busy. Life is humming along.

Let's get out there and get after it as we get pounded by thunderstorms. Stay safe, folks.

