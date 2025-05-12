Former NASA Official Makes Bombshell UFO Claim, Alleges He's Seen The Video

A former NASA official claims he saw a piece of technology that shouldn't exist.

UFOs and debates about what's going on up in the sky are all the rage these days. We get new photos, videos and stories on a regular basis.

The difficult part is figuring out what's true, what's complete fiction and what's in the middle. It's a truly fascinating topic, and that now includes a new story that is absolutely wild.

Former NASA official shares crazy UFO story.

Dr. Gregory Rogers, a former NASA Chief Flight Surgeon and major in the Air Force, spoke with the Daily Mail about an incident from more than three decades ago.

Rogers claims he was working at the NASA facility in Cape Canaveral in 1992 when an Air Force major offered to show him a video.

It wasn't what he was expecting.

Rogers claims the Air Force major, who he didn't previously know, showed him video footage of a flying saucer in the government's possession.

"He sits down at the computer console. It takes several minutes, then all of a sudden up on the screen comes this closed circuit television [CCTV] feed," Rogers told the outlet. What was on the feed was a flying vehicle that, if true, the government has never acknowledged having.

Rodgers told the Daily Mail the following details about the craft:

"There's a flying saucer. I would estimate it was about 20 feet wide, probably 8 to 10 feet tall, and it had a shallow dome on top of it. There were no antennas, there were no flight control surfaces. Everything was very smooth and blended. I saw no rivets, no seams, nothing. There was a little area on top which had a stick coming out of it. At the top of it were umbilical hoses, like if you were feeding gasses or electricity into it. Everything was white, but there was a vertical black rectangle at the three o'clock, the six o'clock and the nine o'clock position on the upper half of the vehicle."

The former NASA official claims there were several people in the footage, including men in lab coats and hazmat suits, according to the same report.

"I hear and see these things that look like electromagnetic charges coming off this vehicle. But there's no devices from which they're emanating. All of a sudden it just lifted up, as smooth as could be. Once it got up maybe 3 feet above the concrete surface, it rotated completely around, clockwise, one revolution, then it revolved counterclockwise, one revolution," he further explained.

At one point, the man showing him the footage hinted that the government got the UFO from aliens.

Rogers told the Daily Mail, "He said, ‘We got it from them.’ And he was pointing his thumb up to the sky, which I interpreted as meaning from space."

Now, it's important to note that there doesn't appear to be proof for Rogers' claims other than his word. Granted, it allegedly happened 33 years ago.

Having said that, the government is always creating new technology the public doesn't know anything about.

What the public knows about in terms of military technology and aircraft is often designed years ahead of anyone knowing. I can only imagine what kinds of drones and planes are currently being designed and tested.

Does that mean Rogers' story is true? No, but there are plenty of secrets the government goes to great lengths to hide.

What do you think about Dr. Gregory Rogers' claims? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.