Napster Just Got Sold For $200+ Million In The Year 2025

Napster (Yes, that Napster) has just been sold for $207 million, leading an entire generation of people to simultaneously ask: "Wait, was Napster still around?"

The popular and original mainstream illegal music file-sharing platform that caused absolute mayhem for record labels in the early 2000s was sold to tech company Infinite Reality on Tuesday for a whopping $200+ million figure, as the startup said that it hopes of transform the streaming service into a music Metaverse of sorts.

What's wild about the whole thing is that Napster's website was shut down 24 years ago after being sued into oblivion by record labels and bands like Metallica due to copyright infringement, yet still went for such a substantial sum all these years later.

NAPSTER FIRST SHUT DOWN IN 2001

Make no mistake about it. The reason why Napster was just sold for such a high price was because of the brand's recognition. For a startup company like Infinite Reality to immediately have a known name like Napster seems like a gamble worth taking. They probably would have spent a good chunk of that anyway in marketing alone just to end up in the same spot where they are now with no further upside like Napster could bring - especially if they bring it back in a witty way and play on the fact that people are shocked the company even still exists.

The only issue with the new Napster is, unfortunately, the most important part of all - the actual business side of it.

Infinite Reality has plans to turn Napster into a virtual 3D concert space that will allow fans to attend shows as well as purchase physical merchandise and artists to release exclusive tracks and more. Sounds cool I guess, but pardon my hesitancy on anything Meta-related these days, considering every time a company has jumped onboard the Meta world it's essentially been a disaster and a major financial loss.

"The internet has evolved from desktop to mobile, from mobile to social, and now we are entering the immersive era. Yet, music streaming has remained largely the same. It’s time to reimagine what’s possible," Napster CEO Jon Vlassopulos said in a statement.

Wait, what happened to Sean Parker played by Justin Timberlake in The Social Network? Is he no longer the CEO?

Regardless, we'll see if Napster can shake up the Metaverse like they did the music industry more than two decades ago!

