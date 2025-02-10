Nancy Mace Crushes Nasty Troll With Just Nine Words: PHOTO

Some people, apparently, have still not learned that coming after Congresswoman Nancy Mace is a bad idea.

The popular Republican from South Carolina has seen her profile blow up over the past several months. She was always a known name in conservative circles, but her brand exploded after she took a stand for women's spaces on Capitol Hill.

Her common sense stance resulted in backlash from fringe elements of the left wing, but she's not backing down. Not even a little bit.

Nancy Mace cooks troll.

Mace, a hit with the OutKick crowd, hopped on X over the weekend with a funny tweet mocking a troll targeting her.

"f*ck you @nancymace @repnancymace you transphobic nasty b*tch. b*tch can't even act like a grown adult properly," a person wrote on their Instagram story.

Well, Mace saw it, and jokingly tweeted that the rest of us have too now as well. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, if you're going to send a vulgar message to a member of Congress, can we at least get proper capitalization? I hate to be the grammar police, but here we are.

Second, if you are going to share vulgar messages, you should expect to get cooked in response. The template of her tweet is a common one when it comes to crushing people.

It never disappoints, and that photo is a *TOUGH* look for this person. We don't just have a nose ring. We also have a lip ring.

I'm definitely not one to judge, but let's get real. Why are you getting your lip pierced? What is the purpose of that?

Nancy Mace wrecked a troll who sent her a vulgar message. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Go outside and touch some grass. Life is good. There's no purpose in being angry online! Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.