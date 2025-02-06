Nancy Mace Triggers Democrats With Just One Word, Accused Of Using Slur: WATCH

Congresswoman Nancy Mace had a Democrat seething Wednesday during a hearing.

Mace is known for being a firecracker, and the Republican from South Carolina has really been popping out and smacking targets lately.

It all started with taking a stand for women's spaces on Capitol Hill - a decisive victory. Well, she's certainly not slowing down.

If anything, she's speeding up.

Nancy Mace triggers Democrat with one word.

Well, Mace took things to a new level when she had Democrat Gerry Connolly damn near shaking with rage after she said "trannies" during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

"Does this advance the interest of American citizens — paying for trannies in Guatemala to the tune of $2 million," Mace asked during the hearing, according to the New York Post.

Connolly tried to lodge a complaint accusing Mace of using a "slur," and that's when the pin on a chaos grenade got pulled and it was lobbed.

"Tranny, tranny, tranny," Mace loudly shouted to cut Connolly off from further complaining.

You can watch the chaos unfold below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

This belongs in the Smithsonian. Every single part of it is pure art. It's cinema, but no part is better than Congressman James Comer claiming he's "not up to date" on what might be offensive.

Are you not entertained?

Anyone with a sense of humor has to admit moments like this are hilarious. I don't care what your politics are. Funny is funny.

In case anyone thought Mace might back down and retract her words, well, you're going to be disappointed.

She made it clear she's at a "not giving a f*ck" level when it comes to the issue.

Mace continues to cook, and I continue to laugh. Don't hate the player. Hate the game. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.