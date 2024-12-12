Nancy Mace Shares Incredibly Troubling Tweet About Facing Threats

Congresswoman Nancy Mace shared a very dark and troubling tweet Wednesday night about her safety.

Mace suffered injuries in a Tuesday attack carried out by an alleged pro-transgender activist at the Capitol. Police arrested a suspect.

It's just the latest troubling incident involving Mace since she stood up and made a stand for protecting females and female spaces on Capitol Hill.

Nancy Mace shares tweet about threats she's facing

The Congresswoman from South Carolina really put the woke mob's insanity into perspective Wednesday night with a tweet breaking down the situation.

She tweeted about receiving death threats, "relentless verbal attacks," said activists are threatening her right and listed many other things she's facing since taking a stand.

It's a sad sign of the times.

What does it say about the current state of America that Mace is facing these kinds of threats and intimidation tactics simply because she took a stand for women?

It's downright pathetic. The situation is really sobering after she was attacked and suffered injuries in the process.

Attacking someone over political disagreements is never okay. Attacking a Congresswoman because she doesn't want males in her private spaces is absolutely insane.

Hopefully, Mace and her staffers stay safe in the face of woke insanity. You simply can't bend the knee or give the wokes a single inch.

Hopefully, Mace continues to stand tall and her safety can be protected from those looking to do her harm.