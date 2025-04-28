Nancy Mace Slips Into A Stunning Spring Floral Dress For A GOP Event, Shedeur Throws A Party & A MEAT Tray!

Weekend recap: I'm not going to judge this Rec ball team off one scrimmage, but I will need to see them swing the bats; Plus, Mrs. Screencaps goes nuts with the garden

It was a mixed bag weekend here in NW Ohio.

Maybe we're just not a cold weather, Saturday morning baseball team. Or maybe we can't hit. Or maybe I have kids that just wanted to see a few pitches. Let's just say that I have my work cut out.

Who can suggest a book to read on how to develop new motivational tactics for kids or in general? Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

I had a boy melt down because I told him to play 2B instead of OF. I went out to 2B to ask him what the problem was. He told me that all I ever do is play him in the outfield, which is true because he's never played a single game of baseball in his life & he needed seasoning. I thought Saturday, in a meaningless scrimmage, he would enjoy playing on the infield and get some action. Nope. He proceeded to tell me that it was cold, and he'd rather sit on the bench. Done deal. Go sit. Then, 15 minutes later, he packed up and left with his father. Gone.

Did I do the right thing by sending him to the bench like he wanted? Should I have said, tough, you'll be fine? I don't get paid enough in this position to make big brain ideas at 9 a.m. on a Saturday morning.

This was a first for my coaching career. I've never had to have heart-to-heart with a family, but it is most likely coming tonight when I see the father. The boy clearly doesn't want to be out there, and he lets me know multiple times per practice. He also doesn't take direction at all. Everything is a confrontation.

At the plate, he swings after the ball is by him no matter where it was thrown, just so he strikes out and gets to go back to the bench.

This is the first time where I understand why kids leave this nonsense. Before this incident, I had only experienced kids that wanted to be at the park. My concern here is that this boy gets to suck the energy out of a team that wants to be competitive.

In happier news, Mrs. Screencaps went absolutely nuts in the garden beds.

I've never seen her so obsessed with working like 8-10 hours in the garden. She has me moving 40-pound bags of topsoil. She has me moving 200 pound rocks. She's digging out stuff I never thought I'd see her eliminate from the garden.

Why is she even busier than ever in the garden? I'm crediting it on a hori hori knife I bought her for Mother's Day. Yes, I already gave her the gift and she loves it. If your wife gardens, buy her the knife. I promise you she'll feel like a superhero. Mrs. Screencaps busts that knife out its sleeve and she's a different person. Trust me, guys, it might be the Mother's Day gift of the year.

I went golfing yesterday for the first time in 2025:

The good: I had two pars on Par 3s at Stoneridge in Bowling Green, OH. It's not exactly an easy course, especially for Par 3s.

Yacht Rock was on fire Sunday. Canoe Kirk's algorithm was dialed in.

The bad: The back 9 was a mess; blowup holes are costing me big time. The driver was a mess. I think Mrs. Screencaps and that dirt had me worn out, but that's no excuse, because I'll be golfing my ass off in June on the big golf trip. I have to get my shoulders in shape or the trip will be a disaster.

Was I wrong with my ‘vagina’ declaration in February? No, I nailed that Belichick tweet & it's just going to get crazier as JorDON craves more and more media attention

Did you see the CBS Sunday Morning interview with Bill where JorDON is 10 feet away dictating what Bill will talk about and what he won't talk about on a national interview where he's wearing a 50-year-old Navy sweatshirt with a hole in it?

Look, here's what's going on with Bill, 73, and JorDON, who is reportedly 24.

She wants to be a star, so it means Bill has to be in the spotlight which then provides JorDON the spotlight and media attention. Bill is her magic carpet ride to bigger media gigs in her life when she disposes of his carcass like a fisherman (she loves to mention her Maine roots) throwing fish guts to the pelicans.

In return, Bill gets vagina and a relationship. But, in my opinion, that means he will eventually do things like a reality show centered around his UNC football job so JorDON can star in the reality show.

She will also be competing for Miss Maine.

Why?

To create content for a media company that will turn JorDON into the star that she craves.

Bill is nothing more than a prop, which he seems to be fine with in return for vagina. Business is business.

MY Bengals drafted this guy. Meanwhile, the disgusting scumbag Browns drafted a QB in the 5th round who threw a massive party in a club where he flaunted his NIL money in a briefcase

MY guy:

Their guy:

— Roger spotted this in Cincinnati:

Kinsey:

Would you rather be the Bengals or the Browns right now? I think Cincinnati did OK this year.

The Gorilla Cart!

— Dave in Rhode Island shows us how he's using his cart:

The Gorilla Cart is a huge win and has already paid for itself (bought on Temu, I know - risky- but a great deal, I deleted the app immediately after purchase). Poured a concrete footing today for the deck remodel and the cart sure came in handy to move the concrete bags from the garage to the backyard.

I'm surprised you are anti-shed! Yes, you have to control it so it doesn't turn into an unregulated closet for your wife and kids' crap, but man it is useful. Just have to keep it organized! I couldn't do without it.

Olympic Peninsula road trip

— Mike T. in Idaho was out and about:

Drove over the Cascades, staying outside Port Angeles on the rugged Olympic Peninsula coast!

Firing up a new Traeger for the first time

— Marc in Burke, VA reports:

Just fired up the new Woodridge on this fine Sunday. It’s a beautiful grill and I’ll have some meat on it soon, as the break-in takes longer than expected. Thanks for everything you do and I hope your weekend was spent looking at your beautifully cut lawn.

Screencaps reader spotted this at Talladega

And that's it for this Monday morning. Hopefully you guys have some wisdom on my Rec ball dilemma. That topic has been eating at me all weekend.

The sun is out, it's going to be 80 degrees and we have another baseball practice tonight. We'll see how this goes.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

