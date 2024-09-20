Nancy Mace Tweets Alleged Private Messages From CNN Guest, Draws Hilarious Reactions

Nancy Mace's feud with Michael Eric Dyson escalated following her putting him on blast.

Mace, who is a Congresswoman from South Carolina, is a true content star these days. You simply never know what she's going to do, and it's often very entertaining.

That was on full display Thursday when she shared private messages from CNN guest Michael Eric Dyson following an argument about how to pronounce Kamala Harris' name.

She literally held up a screenshot of texts that allegedly claimed Dyson called her "gorgeous" during the exchange.

Nancy Mace drops screenshot of texts with Michael Eric Dyson.

Well, Mace didn't slow down after the fact. She then tweeted a screenshot of the alleged text exchange with Dyson to back up her story.

Michael Eric Dyson also fired back late Thursday night on X. If he's going down, then he's going to go down swinging.

Michael Eric Dyson also fired back late Thursday night on X. If he's going down, then he's going to go down swinging.

His response? She's racist!

"The ridiculous lies told by Nancy Mace in the effort to smear my name because of her anger at being checked for her insensitive disregard for @VP I had no intent with her to do anything but be nice. And her white women’s tears and mendacity are all in the service of lies and distortions. I was wrong about one thing: she IS a bigot and racist," Dyson tweeted Thursday night.

If there was any doubt who is winning the now-hilarious feud on X, it appears Mace is solidly in the lead, judging from the replies.

Check out a handful of responses to her putting Dyson on blast with the tweets below.

Seriously, are you not entertained? Far too many politicians take themselves way too seriously not realizing most people don't actually care about them at all.

I think it's fair to say that's not the case with Nancy Mace. She's out there absolutely *COOKING* Michael Eric Dyson, and while he definitely responded in his own way, he's still clearly losing this battle.

Keep the content flowing, Mace. The internet is loving it.