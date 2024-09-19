Nancy Mace Crushes CNN Guest, Airs Private Messages: VIDEO

Nancy Mace woke up Thursday and chose violence.

The Republican Congresswoman from South Carolina has turned into an absolute content machine and fan favorite here at OutKick over the past couple years.

You simply have no idea what's going to come out of her mouth or what kind of energy she might bring to the fight.

Well, she chose to bring it all and fire a killshot Thursday when talking about CNN guest Michael Eric Dyson.

Nancy Mace shares alleged private messages from Michael Eric Dyson.

For those of you who don't know, Dyson and Mace got into a testy exchange on CNN back in August over how the Congresswoman pronounced Kamala Harris' name.

"This Congresswoman is a wonderful human being, but when you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want, I know you don't intend it to be that way, that's the white disregard for the history and humanity of black people," Dyson said during the exchange.

Naturally, Mace called him out for implying she's racist. It's a reasonable takeaway.

Turns out that Mace kept some receipts. Specifically, receipts of private messages Dyson allegedly texted to her.

She claimed the CNN guest "begged me for photos," and added that "after calling me a racist on CNN," he claimed they "looked good together."

Mace then dropped the bombshell that he allegedly hit her with a kissing emoji! The drama is almost too much to handle.

You can watch the video of her entering the alleged text into the Congressional record with a photo of it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's impossible to not love this woman. It really is. Most politicians are boring and annoying. I know from personal experience. I live in Washington, D.C., and unfortunately run into those losers from time to time. Among the least interesting people on the planet.

Not Nancy Mace. Not the beloved Congresswoman from South Carolina. She's got that DAWG in her. She's out here airing out private messages like an upset teenager, and I'm here for it.

I'm here for all of it. I hope Mace serves in Congress for the rest of her life. She might not be the hero we deserve, but she's definitely the one we need. First round is on me if we ever run into each other in D.C. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.