Is Naming A Kid After A Nuclear Disaster Site A Good Idea? Let's Discuss

Give this mom-to-be credit for originality. It's better that "Chernobyl" falls flat before we get another crop of Aidens, Jaidens, and Haydens.

Naming a kid is tough. On the one hand, you could go with a tried and true name, but sometimes you want something with a little pizzazz, and that seems to be what one mother-to-be was going for when she came up with a name for her baby girl.

That name? Chernobyl.

A Reddit user posted an alleged invitation to a baby shower to celebrate a little girl whose name (at least for now) is going to be "Chernobyl Hope."

"Welp... I just got invited to a baby shower…," the poster wrote while sharing the invite with the subreddit r/tragedeigh, which is all about unfortunate names like this one.

Now, there's no question about it: this name will come with some baggage.

However, I feel that a parent's duty when it comes to naming a child is simply to make sure that the name will not result in them getting pantsed and dragged around the high school track by their ankles multiple times a week.

"Chernobyl" will not lead to that, so by that metric it's fine.

There is, of course, the matter of the name coming from the site of one of the worst nuclear disasters of all time, which would be hard for a lot of people to overlook. This would also mean that my plan to name my first kid "TMI" (pronounced "Timmy") after Three-Mile Island might need to return to the drawing board.

But, if I'm being honest. It's kind of a nice name. I remember Sarah Silverman had a joke (she has those sometimes, if you can believe it) about how diarrhea would be a really nice name for a girl, if it didn't already mean diarrhea.

That's how I feel about Chernobyl… the name, not the disaster. I'm not big on the nuclear disaster.

And give this mom-to-be credit for trying to come up with names. Give me a "Chernobyl" that falls flat before we get another crop of Aidens, Jaidens, and Haydens.

We need some new names anyway. Like, for a girl?: Brioche.

For a li'l fella? Diesel.

I mean, those kind of rule, right?

So, I'm tipping my cap to this baby name pioneer who thought a Soviet-era nuclear disaster that killed and sickened people while mutating local wildlife was the perfect thing to name her little bundle of joy after.