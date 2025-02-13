Naked Woman Arrested For Hitting Her Husband With Sex Toy After Argument About Who He Follows On Instagram

Police in Fort Pierce, Florida were called out to a home last weekend in reference to a "disturbance in progress" involving a 52-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife.

The disturbance in progress, according to The Smoking Gun, started as an argument between the two. The situation took a turn when the man threatened to call the police.

That's when the woman allegedly "pulled out a dildo" and started hitting her husband with it. After a peaceful day on Saturday where his wife "was well behaved," according to the man, she started drinking on Sunday.

An argument over who he follows on Instagram started. She was getting in his face during the argument and when he said he was going to call the police, she reached for the sex toy.

When cops arrived on the scene, the man told them his wife was inside naked and that she would flash the officers. He also explained that his wife had a history of abusive behavior.

Using a sex toy as a weapon will still earn you a trip to jail

Prior to the incident, she had spent four months living in Puerto Rico. She was only in town to gather winter clothes before relocating to Connecticut, where the two got married back in 2003, to "start her life over."

So much for trying to help his wife out in that pursuit. He was repaid with a sex toy upside the head. There was no mention in the police report of what became of the sex toy and whether it was confiscated as evidence or not.

Julissa Negron was arrested for domestic battery. Police reported that she was "agitated" prior to being detained and had an "odor of alcohol" on her breath.

She was booked into the county jail on a misdemeanor battery count. TSG reported that she posted the $1,000 bond and was released on Monday evening.

The dildo-wielding woman is scheduled to be arraigned on March 24. She was ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim.

Live by the dildo, end up behind bars by the dildo. There's a time and place for everything. This was neither the time nor the place for her to reach into the nightstand.