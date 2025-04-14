Man Arrested For Taking His Clothes Off & Climbing On Top Of A Restaurant At Disneyland

A man was arrested over the weekend for taking his clothes off and climbing on top of a restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland in front of park visitors.

The incident took place on Saturday and video shows him reportedly climbing on top of Tiana’s Palace, a Cajun restaurant inspired by the movie The Princess and the Frog.

A witness claimed that park employees were clearing visitors out of the River Belle Patio and surrounding area. Several what were described as possible "undercover Disney security" members arrived on the scene to help form a human barrier.

"Then, a naked man emerged from one of the back sidestreets. They were apparently having a lot of trouble wrangling this man. He started scaling a tree (still naked as the day he was born)," the witness wrote on Reddit.

Video of the man, which ABC7 reports is Canadian and was allegedly under the influence of narcotics at the time, surfaced on social media. The clip is brief as the people are ushered away from the scene by park employees shortly after spotting the naked man.

Naked man arrested while discovering his happiest place on Earth at Disneyland

A couple of other witnesses described what they saw as their visit to Disneyland had some unexpected and unwanted excitement.

"We were under the canopy eating beignets! Security was herding him. He climbed up the stairs then walked along to the roof, then was on the canopy. Screaming ‘I am exposing myself to expose …..’ then we ran out from under the canopy," a witness wrote on Instagram, reports the NY Post.

"We came out of Haunted Mansion and walked right into that scene! never thought we’d see that!" another added.

ABC7 got their hands on another angle of the naked man's interesting adventure in the park which shows him on a balcony then walking on a canopy. He was eventually arrested for trespassing, public nudity, and for being under the influence of narcotics.

This isn’t the first time someone who was allegedly on drugs decided to get naked at Disneyland. If I was a betting man I'd say it's probably not the last time either.