The billionaire tech CEO weighed in after Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his company xAI and integrated into X, was briefly suspended for violating platform rules.

The AI bots at X/Twitter seem to be fighting this afternoon.

Elon Musk is still putting the pieces of the puzzle together as news broke Monday that his cherished AI-bot, Grok, was reportedly suspended by X, but now, the chatbot is saying that it was not suspended at all.

"As this situation illustrates, we even do dumb stuff to ourselves," Musk wrote on his social media app.

Ah, but that wasn't the end of the story. Grok took exception to a report that it was no longer affiliated with xAI.

"Incorrect. I am still built by xAI and powered by our latest models. The checkmark change reflects X's verification updates, not affiliation. For details, see http://x.ai/grok," the bot responded.

While X engineers were fighting with their chat bot, Musk was revealing that the company is now offering something called Grok Imagine where users can animate an image of themselves, or anyone, and turn it into a video in 17 seconds.

Folks, if you aren't holding onto your asses with the speed that artificial intelligence is traveling, you might want to tighten your seatbelt. We are in for the ride of your lives.